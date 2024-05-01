This course has been created for Civil and Transportation Engineers. The "Construction of Metro Rail systems" course is intended for entry level Engineers, those who want to comprehend and navigate the concepts in Construction of Metro rail systems. Throughout this course, participants will learn about the fundamental principles in construction of Metro Rail systems in six modules. Tailored by industrial experts, this course is for the consumption of entry level Engineers in the Indian Subcontinent.
Construction of Metro Rail Systems
This course is part of Metro Rail Systems and Construction Specialization
Taught in English
Select suitable pre-excavation and tunnel support systems for different ground conditions.
Select appropriate construction Practices for different Metro Rail projects.
Comprehend the tunnel instrumentation and monitoring systems.
There are 6 modules in this course
The site investigation module encompasses surface and subsurface investigations, focusing on understanding geological conditions. It includes in-situ testing methods for rocks and soil, assessing their properties in situ, and laboratory testing procedures to analyze samples. This comprehensive approach ensures a thorough understanding of the site's geotechnical characteristics, crucial for informed construction decisions.
The Elevated Metros Construction Techniques module thoroughly examines important aspects of building metro viaducts, focusing on effective and safe methods for assembling the viaduct. The module looks into different types of structures in metros, highlighting their features and uses. It also explains how to build the foundation and elevated stations, focusing on the essential elements that support the elevated metro structures. The module concludes by addressing challenges in foundation construction, preparing learners to navigate complexities in elevated metro construction projects.
The Construction Methods of Metro Tunnels module covers essential aspects of tunnel construction. It explores rock mass classification, detailing methods for assessing geological conditions. The module addresses cut and cover techniques, boring methods, drill and blast techniques, and innovative approaches like NATM and NMT, providing a comprehensive understanding of metro tunneling methods.
The Tunnel Support Systems module delves into crucial elements for ensuring stability in metro tunnels. It covers diverse support mechanisms like rock bolts and anchors, emphasizing their roles. Support systems employed before tunnel excavation and structural elements such as shotcrete, rib-reinforced concrete, lattice, and steel arches are explored. The module culminates with insights into the selection of support systems, offering a comprehensive understanding of strategies to enhance the stability and safety of metro tunnel structures.
The Pre-Excavation Support System module focuses on crucial elements preceding tunnel construction. It explores the purpose of pre-excavation support, including ground freezing methods, umbrella arch methods, face grouting, pre-grouting, and various types of grouting. This comprehensive overview addresses proactive measures to ensure stability and safety in metro tunneling projects
The Construction of Underground Stations module explores diverse methods in creating subterranean transit hubs. It covers construction techniques, including the top-down methodology, bottom-up method, and the use of diaphragm walls. This overview provides insights into efficient and safe approaches for building underground stations in metro rail projects.
