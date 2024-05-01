L&T EduTech
Construction of Metro Rail Systems
L&T EduTech

Construction of Metro Rail Systems

This course is part of Metro Rail Systems and Construction Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Select suitable pre-excavation and tunnel support systems for different ground conditions.

  • Select appropriate construction Practices for different Metro Rail projects.

  • Comprehend the tunnel instrumentation and monitoring systems.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

6 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Metro Rail Systems and Construction Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

The site investigation module encompasses surface and subsurface investigations, focusing on understanding geological conditions. It includes in-situ testing methods for rocks and soil, assessing their properties in situ, and laboratory testing procedures to analyze samples. This comprehensive approach ensures a thorough understanding of the site's geotechnical characteristics, crucial for informed construction decisions.

What's included

13 videos1 assignment

The Elevated Metros Construction Techniques module thoroughly examines important aspects of building metro viaducts, focusing on effective and safe methods for assembling the viaduct. The module looks into different types of structures in metros, highlighting their features and uses. It also explains how to build the foundation and elevated stations, focusing on the essential elements that support the elevated metro structures. The module concludes by addressing challenges in foundation construction, preparing learners to navigate complexities in elevated metro construction projects.

What's included

19 videos1 assignment

The Construction Methods of Metro Tunnels module covers essential aspects of tunnel construction. It explores rock mass classification, detailing methods for assessing geological conditions. The module addresses cut and cover techniques, boring methods, drill and blast techniques, and innovative approaches like NATM and NMT, providing a comprehensive understanding of metro tunneling methods.

What's included

7 videos1 assignment

The Tunnel Support Systems module delves into crucial elements for ensuring stability in metro tunnels. It covers diverse support mechanisms like rock bolts and anchors, emphasizing their roles. Support systems employed before tunnel excavation and structural elements such as shotcrete, rib-reinforced concrete, lattice, and steel arches are explored. The module culminates with insights into the selection of support systems, offering a comprehensive understanding of strategies to enhance the stability and safety of metro tunnel structures.

What's included

8 videos1 assignment

The Pre-Excavation Support System module focuses on crucial elements preceding tunnel construction. It explores the purpose of pre-excavation support, including ground freezing methods, umbrella arch methods, face grouting, pre-grouting, and various types of grouting. This comprehensive overview addresses proactive measures to ensure stability and safety in metro tunneling projects

What's included

8 videos1 assignment

The Construction of Underground Stations module explores diverse methods in creating subterranean transit hubs. It covers construction techniques, including the top-down methodology, bottom-up method, and the use of diaphragm walls. This overview provides insights into efficient and safe approaches for building underground stations in metro rail projects.

What's included

9 videos1 assignment

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
24 Courses15,938 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

Recommended if you're interested in Environmental Science and Sustainability

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions