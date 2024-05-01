This course has been created for Civil and Transportation Engineers. The "Planning of Metros " course is intended for entry level graduates, those who want to comprehend and navigate the concepts in planning of Metro rail systems. Throughout this course, participants will learn about the fundamental principles of Metro Rail planning in six modules. Tailored by industrial experts, this course is for the consumption of entry level Engineers in the Indian Subcontinent.
Planning of Metro Rail Systems
This course is part of Metro Rail Systems and Construction Specialization
Taught in English
Gain insight into various Mass Rapid Transit Systems (MRTS) and the technologies they utilize, including trains, tracks, and control systems.
Discover Transit-Oriented Development's impact on urban planning via Indian city case studies, emphasizing MRTS integration.
Acknowledge MRTS's vital role: ease congestion, enhance connectivity, and foster sustainable urban growth in modern transport networks.
The "Introduction to Mass Rapid Transport Systems (MRTS)" module provides a comprehensive exploration of key topics essential to urban transportation. Encompassing the necessity of MRTS, Transit Oriented Development, feasibility studies, sustainable and smart technologies, and the historical evolution of metros, it equips learners with a holistic understanding of modern urban transit challenges and solutions.
The module on planning of metros covers essential principles for interface design, emphasizing Urban Planning intricacies, constraints, and restrictions. It explores the seamless integration of diverse metro systems and gives an overview of Building Information Modeling (BIM) for comprehensive planning. Students gain insights into optimizing metro functionality while navigating urban challenges and technological advancements
The module addressing elevated metro systems delves into the planning considerations involved in constructing elevated metro viaducts, encompassing aspects such as span configuration and foundation selection. Additionally, this module provides detailed insights into various techniques for erecting metro viaducts and explains the overall layout of metro stations.
The module focusing on underground metros provides an in-depth exploration of diverse methods employed in the construction of metro tunnels. It also offers a comprehensive overview of station layouts, with a particular emphasis on tunnel failures and safety considerations.
This module offers a comprehensive overview of critical components in metro systems. It covers HVAC systems, Tunnel ventilation systems, Public health engineering aspects, electric systems, Fire safety, alarms, prevention, and emergency response. Overall, the module provides a thorough understanding of the intricate systems and safety measures integral to the efficient functioning and well-being of metro systems.
This module, addressing Contracts, Quality Assurance, and Emerging Trends in Metro Systems, encompasses a detailed examination of FIDIC standards and the implementation of quality control measures in metro projects. Additionally, it explores futuristic technologies in transportation infrastructure, including Maglevs, Vactarian trains, Hyperloop, and the advent of flying taxis.
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.