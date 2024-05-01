L&T EduTech
Planning of Metro Rail Systems
Planning of Metro Rail Systems

This course is part of Metro Rail Systems and Construction Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into various Mass Rapid Transit Systems (MRTS) and the technologies they utilize, including trains, tracks, and control systems.

  • Discover Transit-Oriented Development's impact on urban planning via Indian city case studies, emphasizing MRTS integration.

  • Acknowledge MRTS's vital role: ease congestion, enhance connectivity, and foster sustainable urban growth in modern transport networks.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

6 assignments

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Metro Rail Systems and Construction Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
There are 6 modules in this course

The "Introduction to Mass Rapid Transport Systems (MRTS)" module provides a comprehensive exploration of key topics essential to urban transportation. Encompassing the necessity of MRTS, Transit Oriented Development, feasibility studies, sustainable and smart technologies, and the historical evolution of metros, it equips learners with a holistic understanding of modern urban transit challenges and solutions.

What's included

9 videos1 assignment

The module on planning of metros covers essential principles for interface design, emphasizing Urban Planning intricacies, constraints, and restrictions. It explores the seamless integration of diverse metro systems and gives an overview of Building Information Modeling (BIM) for comprehensive planning. Students gain insights into optimizing metro functionality while navigating urban challenges and technological advancements

What's included

6 videos1 assignment

The module addressing elevated metro systems delves into the planning considerations involved in constructing elevated metro viaducts, encompassing aspects such as span configuration and foundation selection. Additionally, this module provides detailed insights into various techniques for erecting metro viaducts and explains the overall layout of metro stations.

What's included

11 videos1 assignment

The module focusing on underground metros provides an in-depth exploration of diverse methods employed in the construction of metro tunnels. It also offers a comprehensive overview of station layouts, with a particular emphasis on tunnel failures and safety considerations.

What's included

7 videos1 assignment

This module offers a comprehensive overview of critical components in metro systems. It covers HVAC systems, Tunnel ventilation systems, Public health engineering aspects, electric systems, Fire safety, alarms, prevention, and emergency response. Overall, the module provides a thorough understanding of the intricate systems and safety measures integral to the efficient functioning and well-being of metro systems.

What's included

7 videos1 assignment

This module, addressing Contracts, Quality Assurance, and Emerging Trends in Metro Systems, encompasses a detailed examination of FIDIC standards and the implementation of quality control measures in metro projects. Additionally, it explores futuristic technologies in transportation infrastructure, including Maglevs, Vactarian trains, Hyperloop, and the advent of flying taxis.

What's included

12 videos1 assignment

