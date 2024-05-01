L&T EduTech
Metro Rail Systems and Construction Specialization
L&T EduTech

Metro Rail Systems and Construction Specialization

Designing & Building Metro Rails: A Full Overview. Adopt appropriate design and construction practices in Metro Rails

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Specialization - 3 course series

Planning of Metro Rail Systems

Course 19 hours

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into various Mass Rapid Transit Systems (MRTS) and the technologies they utilize, including trains, tracks, and control systems.

  • Discover Transit-Oriented Development's impact on urban planning via Indian city case studies, emphasizing MRTS integration.

  • Acknowledge MRTS's vital role: ease congestion, enhance connectivity, and foster sustainable urban growth in modern transport networks.

Skills you'll gain

Design Concepts in Metro Rails

Course 29 hours

What you'll learn

  • Interpret design recommendations and Codes of Practice for Elevated and Underground Metros.

  • Design the earth retaining systems for the excavations of underground stations.

Skills you'll gain

Construction of Metro Rail Systems

Course 311 hours

What you'll learn

  • Select suitable pre-excavation and tunnel support systems for different ground conditions.

  • Select appropriate construction Practices for different Metro Rail projects.

  • Comprehend the tunnel instrumentation and monitoring systems.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Design of Metro Stations
Category: Planning
Category: Construction

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
24 Courses15,938 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

