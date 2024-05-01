The "Metro Rail Systems and Construction" specialization comprises three interconnected courses, each lasting 10 to 12 hours. The "Planning of Metros" course offers a thorough grasp of Mass Rapid Transit Systems (MRTS), encompassing topics such as Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) and Feasibility Studies. It also covers station planning, MEP systems, Contracts, and Quality in Metros.
The metro rail design course addresses elevated viaducts, substructure, foundation design, and both elevated and underground stations, with a focus on retaining systems for the latter. It provides practical insights into design concepts and foundational principles governing metro rail systems.
On the construction front, the curriculum includes site investigations, construction techniques for elevated and underground metros, tunneling methods, and support systems. Participants gain theoretical knowledge and practical insights to navigate the complexities of metro rail construction effectively.
Upon completion, participants will be equipped to contribute to sustainable urban development and enhance public transportation efficiency through adept planning, implementation, and management of metro systems.
Applied Learning Project
In the specialization, learners will cultivate the expertise needed to meticulously plan the alignment and fundamental layouts for metro viaducts and stations. Moreover, they will gain proficiency in discerning and implementing appropriate design and construction methodologies tailored to the unique requirements of metro rail systems. Through practical application and theoretical understanding, participants will emerge adept at orchestrating the intricate processes involved in metro rail infrastructure development, contributing to the enhancement of urban mobility and sustainable transportation solutions.