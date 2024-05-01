L&T EduTech
Design Concepts in Metro Rails
L&T EduTech

Design Concepts in Metro Rails

This course is part of Metro Rail Systems and Construction Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Interpret design recommendations and Codes of Practice for Elevated and Underground Metros.

  • Design the earth retaining systems for the excavations of underground stations.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

May 2024

There are 5 modules in this course

This module focuses on elevated metro stations, encompassing a detailed examination of station components, loads exerted on the station, modeling, and analysis concepts utilizing software. Learners will gain insights into the intricacies of designing station components, emphasizing practical applications and the utilization of software for effective modeling and analysis in the metro station design process.

What's included

14 videos1 assignment

This module delves into the elements of elevated viaducts, exploring topics such as Indian codes of practice governing metro viaducts, the various loads acting on these structures, and the application of modeling and analysis concepts using software. It further addresses the design intricacies of the superstructure, substructure, and foundations of metro viaducts. Additionally, the module introduces the learners to modeling software specific to metro rails, providing a comprehensive overview of tools essential for effective design and analysis in the field.

What's included

9 videos1 assignment

This module on underground stations- Earth retaining structures encompasses the elements comprising an underground metro station, its configuration and different earth retaining systems used in underground metros. It also includes the design and analysis of diaphragm walls using specialized software.

What's included

14 videos1 assignment

The module focusing on Underground Metro Stations analysis involves the exploration of Indian codes of practice governing the design of metro components and the evaluation of loads impacting underground stations. It also includes outline of the software used in the analysis of underground metro station

What's included

10 videos1 assignment

The module centered on the design of underground stations includes considerations of SOD restrictions and the sizing of elements for underground stations. It encompasses the modeling of underground stations using software and the design of station components in accordance with the relevant code of practice.

What's included

8 videos1 assignment

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
24 Courses15,938 learners

