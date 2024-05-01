This course has been created for Civil and Transportation Engineers. The "Design concepts in Metro Rail systems" course is intended for entry level Engineers, those who want to comprehend and navigate the concepts in design of Metro rail systems. Throughout this course, participants will learn about the fundamental principles of design of Metro Rail systems in five modules. Tailored by industrial experts, this course is for the consumption of entry level Engineers in the Indian Subcontinent.
Design Concepts in Metro Rails
This course is part of Metro Rail Systems and Construction Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Interpret design recommendations and Codes of Practice for Elevated and Underground Metros.
Design the earth retaining systems for the excavations of underground stations.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
May 2024
5 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
This module focuses on elevated metro stations, encompassing a detailed examination of station components, loads exerted on the station, modeling, and analysis concepts utilizing software. Learners will gain insights into the intricacies of designing station components, emphasizing practical applications and the utilization of software for effective modeling and analysis in the metro station design process.
What's included
14 videos1 assignment
This module delves into the elements of elevated viaducts, exploring topics such as Indian codes of practice governing metro viaducts, the various loads acting on these structures, and the application of modeling and analysis concepts using software. It further addresses the design intricacies of the superstructure, substructure, and foundations of metro viaducts. Additionally, the module introduces the learners to modeling software specific to metro rails, providing a comprehensive overview of tools essential for effective design and analysis in the field.
What's included
9 videos1 assignment
This module on underground stations- Earth retaining structures encompasses the elements comprising an underground metro station, its configuration and different earth retaining systems used in underground metros. It also includes the design and analysis of diaphragm walls using specialized software.
What's included
14 videos1 assignment
The module focusing on Underground Metro Stations analysis involves the exploration of Indian codes of practice governing the design of metro components and the evaluation of loads impacting underground stations. It also includes outline of the software used in the analysis of underground metro station
What's included
10 videos1 assignment
The module centered on the design of underground stations includes considerations of SOD restrictions and the sizing of elements for underground stations. It encompasses the modeling of underground stations using software and the design of station components in accordance with the relevant code of practice.
What's included
8 videos1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Environmental Science and Sustainability
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.