Dr Virginie Mouillet received her PhD in analytical chemistry from the University of Aix-Marseille, France, in 1998. Her Ph.D.’s research dealt with the development of new spectroscopic approaches of road bitumens study. She also held a postdoctoral research associate position at the University of North Carolina, USA (1998-1999). Then, Dr Mouillet has received her Ph.D. advisor diploma (HDR) defended in October 2008 at University of Montpellier. Since 1999, Dr Virginie Mouillet has been a researcher at the Regional Laboratory of Aix-en-Provence of Cerema Méditerranée. Her main research interests are dealing with the chemical and rheological characterisation of bituminous binders, study of ageing/durability, assessment of materials recycling potential and environmental concerns. She has been involved in different research European projects and, in particular, she has managed the Work Package 1 entitled "Sampling and Characterization of Reclaimed Asphalts" of the Re-Road European project (7th Framework Programme, FP5). She is also an expert member of CEN Technical Committee 336, Working Group 1 "Bituminous Binders" since 2004.