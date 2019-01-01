Profile

Yves BROSSEAUD

senior researcher - road materials expert - materials and Structures Department

    Bio

    I have a long experience (near 35 years) on road applications (quality control), researches on materials and structures, technician expert, adviser for standardization (France and Europe). I began my activity on regional laboratory in Lille, responsible of controls and mix design (1981-1990). I have been working at the L.C.P.C., since 1990, (Central laboratory of roads and Bridges) in Nantes (west of France) in the department of road materials and pavement design. I am in charge of research about bituminous mixes, especially about the relationship between the experimental tests in laboratory and the behaviour in place, on the road construction or on the test track in Nantes. I wrote many articles and presented many conferences on road techniques and researches. I am carrying out some studies and research on mix design and rutting problem of asphalt mixes. I am co-ordinating the French Observatory of Road Techniques (surface layers like: surface dressing, slurry seal, asphalt mixes in ultra, very, thin or thick layers; and on base course especially structural layers), set in place by the ministry of transport and equipment. Since the last 4 years, I am in charge of LCPC research program on the road wearing course techniques, including the qualification of new techniques, the test in lab to assess the texture and durability of asphalt mixes, the research on permanent deformation especially the development of calculation model to take into account the evolution, in time, due to the deformation law of mix. I am working in French and European asphalt mixes standardisation program (tests and mixes). I am participating to some technical co-operation program with many others countries to help us to develop new techniques (like High Modulus Mixes with Poland or UK) to improve the mix design studies with many countries Romania, Canada, Tunisia, Morocco, Brazil, Cambodgia, Japan,… to adapt new specifications, to communicate the know-how on bituminous mixes (in participating in congress, in specific seminar, by writing many articles (more than 100),…).

    Courses

    Mastering bitumen for better roads and innovative applications

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder