Nicolas Hautière is Project Director at the Components and Systems Department (COSYS) of the French Institute of Science and Technology for Transport, Development and Networks (IFSTTAR). He leads the flagship program Route 5e Génération. He cochairs the strategic domain dealing with intelligent mobility solutions at the Mov’eo competitiveness cluster and is member of the operational committee of IDRRIM on research, innovation and education. At the European level, he is member of the Forever Open Road Experts committee of FEHRL