Before learning energy, you would benefit from having a basic understanding of the electrical power system and how power is generated, transmitted, and distributed. If you are familiar with the term “renewable energy” and its components, such as wind energy, solar, and hydroelectric dams, then you may have some of the skills needed to study energy. If you have experience in any capacity in energy science or engineering, you may have several skills necessary to study engineering. Experience in business analytics, business analysis, and economics can also be a beneficial background for studying the power industry.
The best-suited people for roles in energy are interested in all types of large-scale, grid-tied systems and off-grid, stand-alone systems as well as ongoing innovations affecting all sectors of the power industry. People who do well in energy roles will understand that everyone values access to electricity and power and that working in the field offers an important service to millions of people. People who want to understand natural gas, solar, and safety practices within the power industry may be ideally suited for roles in energy. People suited for roles in energy are also interested in how energy issues continue to affect international relations. The type of people well suited for roles in energy will want to learn different electric markets and types of power plants, how they operate, price products, dispatch supplies to meet consumer and commercial demand, and how the systems are regulated.
There are many common career paths for someone in energy, including working for a utility in many capacities, such as a utility or safety technician. You could also work in the solar power industry in system installations. Another emerging but increasingly common career path for someone in energy is to work in the renewable and green energy solutions field. Someone in energy could work for safety and regulating bodies that guide, design, audit, and analyze energy systems and consumptions.
Topics you can study that are related to energy include global climate control and the social, economic, and political impacts it’s had on the world’s power industry and energy resources. Another topic related to energy you could study is government because of the policy-making that evolves in the power industry. Green building and green architecture could be another related topic to energy that you can study.