About this Course

93,367 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 36 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Wind Energy
  • Materials
  • Wind Power
  • Wind Energy Engineering
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 36 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Technical University of Denmark (DTU)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(35,652 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

About this course

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Introduction to wind energy

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Wind resources

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 26 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Test and measurements

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Economy

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Wind turbine technology

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Aerodynamics

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 18 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
5 hours to complete

Materials

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WIND ENERGY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder