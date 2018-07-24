About this Course

6,914 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

École Polytechnique

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up87%(1,034 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

BASICS ON ENERGY

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

BASIC METEOROLOGY

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

ATMOSPHERIC AND MARINE BOUNDARY LAYERS

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 94 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

WIND OR MARINE TURBINES

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 66 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

WIND RESOURCES

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 32 min)
6 hours to complete

DATA ANALYSIS PROJECT – WIND RESOURCE ASSESSMENT

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WIND RESOURCES FOR RENEWABLE ENERGIES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder