The main goal of this course is to get the necessary knowledge on atmospheric and fluid dynamics in order to quantify the wind resource of a local or regional area.
École Polytechnique
École polytechnique combines research, teaching and innovation at the highest scientific and technological level worldwide to meet the challenges of the 21st century. At the forefront of French engineering schools for more than 200 years, its education promotes a culture of multidisciplinary scientific excellence, open in a strong humanist tradition.\n
BASICS ON ENERGY
BASIC METEOROLOGY
ATMOSPHERIC AND MARINE BOUNDARY LAYERS
WIND OR MARINE TURBINES
WIND RESOURCES
DATA ANALYSIS PROJECT – WIND RESOURCE ASSESSMENT
Very good course . The time spent to understand lectures and pass all exams was much more than the time advertised by the course.
great information and excellent experience ,but exams so hard to pass it easy
The topics of the wind power plant are very deeply taught but the quiz questions are very complex and conceptual.
A quite challenging but very interesting course. I learned a lot about meteorology and winds. Unfortunately, there are some issues with a few quizzes.
