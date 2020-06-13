What do you picture when you hear the term “renewable energy?” Do you imagine fields of solar panels, giant windmills, or huge hydroelectric dams? Those are all examples of large-scale, grid-tied systems. In this course, we’ll go much smaller and focus on off-grid, stand-alone systems.
Exploring Renewable Energy SchemesUniversity of Pennsylvania
About this Course
What you will learn
Identify the essential characteristics and technical requirements of photovoltaic, wind, and low head hydroelectric energy systems.
Integrate scientific and technological principles necessary to assess and implement small-scale renewable energy schemes.
Develop a plan for implementing a small-scale renewable energy scheme.
Skills you will gain
- Renewable Energy
- Energy Systems
- Power and Energy Calculations
- Photovoltaic System Design
- Energy Audits
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1: Everything Is Solar
In this module, we’ll get started by getting familiar with the course and our community expectations. Then, we'll explore the solar spectrum, the Stefan Boltzmann Law, and Wien’s Displacement Law. Each plays a significant role in helping us capture as much energy as we can from the sun. We’ll also explore direct beam and diffuse radiation and consider the implications for solar panel orientation.
2: How Do Photovoltaics Work?
In this module, we’ll explore the essential element of any photovoltaic system: the solar cell. We’ll examine all aspects of the solar cell, moving from the single cell to a collection of cells that allow us to harness the sun’s power.
3: The Role of Charge Controllers and Inverters in Photovoltaic Systems
The charge controller is a key element of any simple photovoltaic system. This device helps you avoid over or under charging your battery or battery bank. In this module, we’ll focus on both charge controllers and inverters and their important role in photovoltaic systems.
4: Designing a Photovoltaic System
In this module, we’ll start thinking about how to design a simple photovoltaic system. We’ll examine efficiency and develop strategies for determining the right components to meet our energy needs.
Reviews
- 5 stars79.39%
- 4 stars16.62%
- 3 stars2.57%
- 2 stars0.70%
- 1 star0.70%
TOP REVIEWS FROM EXPLORING RENEWABLE ENERGY SCHEMES
I have gained a lot as regards Renewable Energy Scheme. The course was comprehensive and informative enough. Thanks for the opportunity to learn.
This course provided a well organized information regarding Renewable Energy Schemes and how can we design a system to provide energy at smaller level.
I enjoyed the overview of the 3 technologies and learned some useful information to help with my own design!
Good introduction to the basics of three renewable energy alternatives, particularly focused on solar energy for home use.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.