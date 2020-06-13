About this Course

21,583 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the essential characteristics and technical requirements of photovoltaic, wind, and low head hydroelectric energy systems.

  • Integrate scientific and technological principles necessary to assess and implement small-scale renewable energy schemes.

  • Develop a plan for implementing a small-scale renewable energy scheme.

Skills you will gain

  • Renewable Energy
  • Energy Systems
  • Power and Energy Calculations
  • Photovoltaic System Design
  • Energy Audits
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(3,052 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

1: Everything Is Solar

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

2: How Do Photovoltaics Work?

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

3: The Role of Charge Controllers and Inverters in Photovoltaic Systems

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

4: Designing a Photovoltaic System

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 55 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EXPLORING RENEWABLE ENERGY SCHEMES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder