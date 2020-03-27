JM
Feb 9, 2020
Great course! Information is well presented and organized. You'll end this course feeling confident on designing your own solar system, as well as gaining knowledge in other renewable energy schemes.
SR
Jul 13, 2020
Great course!!! Well presented and organized. You'll end this course feeling confident on designing your own solar system, as well as gaining knowledge in other renewable energy schemes
By Carlos J H S•
Mar 26, 2020
The course is too basic, there are no equations, no specific descriptions of the types of PV systems, software to calculate energy yields, nothing. More than that, there are no prepared technical slides or relevant images, is just the professor talking and talking.... and talking.
By José A R M•
Feb 10, 2020
Great course! Information is well presented and organized. You'll end this course feeling confident on designing your own solar system, as well as gaining knowledge in other renewable energy schemes.
By Tofopefun N O•
Apr 18, 2020
This course was really interesting. It cemented my basic foundation on renewable energy; solar, wind and hydro.
By Sikandar H•
Aug 6, 2020
its best course for beginner and specially for those who love renewable energy and its importance.
its a great opportunity for both students and field engineers who love to work on solar panels :) .
and specially thanks to great course instructor who made every thing clear.thank you coursera and thank you University of Pennsylvania
team
By sai p t•
May 11, 2020
great course and I like the prof way of teaching so much, such a cool person. I highly recommend any one to come and "Explore" this course on Photo voltaic, Wind and Hydro Energy.
By Vivek D•
Jul 17, 2020
Such a wonderful course for a beginner to renewable energy systems. We all know about renewable systems to a degree, but through this course, one gets a solid understanding of the basic fundamentals and introduces new perspectives and criteria essential to running a successful system. Professor Santiago does a really good job of connecting the course material always to developing a real system. The additional readings are a great source as well.
By Yalda S•
Jun 8, 2020
The course was very well structured and the lectures were extremely complete and informative. A beginner to understanding renewable energy schemes will undoubtedly learn the basics. I appreciate the contributions of prof. Jorge Santiago-Aviles.
By Sunil R•
Jul 14, 2020
Great course!!! Well presented and organized. You'll end this course feeling confident on designing your own solar system, as well as gaining knowledge in other renewable energy schemes
By Wasih S•
Jun 22, 2020
This course provided a well organized information regarding Renewable Energy Schemes and how can we design a system to provide energy at smaller level.
By younsi z•
May 22, 2020
Exploring Renewable Energy Schemes, That is very helpful, I'm very glad to join in this experience with a team of Coursera, many thanks for all of you.
By FATIMAH A M•
Jun 22, 2020
very good course i toke more information and enhance my knowledge. More thanks and love to the best cool prof who presented the course.
By Aisling O Y L•
Sep 8, 2021
Overall, I am quite happy with this course. It may be a bit too short and general for me being a mechanical engineering student, but I found it quite interesting. I was happy to find a course in renewable energy as I have interest in sustainability and environmentally friendly projects, I feel it is important for courses like this to be available to the public as it is something that should be greatly encouraged. This course was very solar energy focused which works for my country, but it would be nice for the course to go into more detail on other renewable energy schemes as well. Dr. Jorge was good. Although it can be a bit difficult to understand him at times, and there may be a bit too many pauses when explaining something than I’d like, I found him quite entertaining and after a few videos I got used to his style. He seems like a very nice man.
By hellyharris@hotmail.com•
Jul 1, 2021
me ha encantado formar parte de el grupo de alumnos que hemos tenido el privilegio de dar este gran paso, el que tenga hoy la oportunidad de obtener un cerificado que acredite que soy conocedor de las herramientas necesarias para enfrentar nuevos retos se lo devemos a coursera y a su staff de profesores, en especial a nuestro master Jorge Santiago-Aviles, muchas gracias por el privilegio y este solamente es el comienzo, sequimos con coursera hasta llegar a lo mas alto.
By Nicolás A P L•
Jun 28, 2021
The course is excellent, Professor Santiago-Aviles explains key topics in a simple and easy way. The teacher emphasizes the key topics and gives time to understand them. It is a highly recommended course for people interested in renewable energy. I think that the university is in a position to offer a specialization or master's degree in renewable energy for students from all over the world.
By Arfa I•
Sep 6, 2021
This course is very interesting and exciting. It will teach one a lot about solar energy, how to set up a small scale, off-grid system on your own, provide a lot of context and knowledge necessary for installing a solar energy system. One will also gain knowledge regarding low head hydroelectric and eolic (wind) energy. Dr. Jorge is an amazing course instructor. Best of luck to all students!
By Andrei S•
Aug 10, 2020
excellent approach to the world of renewable energy. I already have some experience in the industry, butI have to say that the simple way in which things have been explained has made me understand better the operation of complex software that I use for work. now thanks to the Ing. Jorge Santiago-Aviles, University of Pennsylvania and Coursera I can design a PV system without a computer
By Soorya P S•
May 6, 2021
It was really a very a great experience...The course content and its delivery excellent. I will miss the routine ...since morning eagerness to learn new things in an interesting manner.
I feel proud to be a part of this course. Would be happy to join such courses in future by the Professor Jorge Santiago-Aviles.
Thanks a lot
By Aleksandr S•
Jun 28, 2020
Many thanks to University of Pennsylvania and especially to Pr.Santiago-Aviles it was a true pleasure to study this course, I gained much interesting and useful knowledge and skills. The final project concerns the matter of creation your own renewable system and surely might be useful.
By Jogesh S•
Jun 6, 2021
I really liked this particular course , especially it's the future of world. Like renewable energy resources mainly in my country , government is pushing a lot of developments in the field of solar energy. thanks for providing this valuable information throughout this course.
By Felipe C•
Mar 22, 2021
Certamente foi um curso que sera muito utilizado para meus projetos futuros. Particularmente a dorei como o professor conduziu aus aulas e é evidente o quanto ele tem conehcimento do assunto (o que me deixou ainda mais empolgado para conhecer outras areas)
By Faisal S•
Aug 27, 2020
Course content is managed in a best possible way and gives beginners a chance to have decent knowledge of the Renewable Energy Systems and most importantly design project at the end of the course really helps in Designing of PV System on your own.
By Martín V•
Nov 1, 2020
Excellent course. Great introduction to renewable energy, especially for solar cells. I recommend it for anybody getting started in renewables, trying to make a career shift into renewables, or who is simply looking to learn more!
By MANALI K•
Sep 28, 2020
The first and the best course I have ever done on Coursera. I was able to gain a lot of knowledge about Renewable Energy Schemes. Prof Santiago focused on every minute aspect, definition, detail about in the course. Thank You.
By ALBERTO J B•
Jul 13, 2020
I really enjoyed the course and its organization. It gave me important information about small-scale renewable energy projects, their characteristics and requirements.
By CHEN Y•
Sep 12, 2020
Thanks to Professor Jorge Santiago-Aviles, let me know the basic scientific knowledge of photovoltaic, wind, hydropower and three kinds of renewable energy.