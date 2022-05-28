About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Renewable Energy Specialization
Beginner Level

The only prerequisites for this course are an interest in renewable energy and a passing acquaintance with high school algebra.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to quickly assess the feasibility of a proposed renewable energy project.

  • How to plan and finance a renewable energy project.

  • How to execute the construciton and ongoing operations of a renewable energy project.

Skills you will gain

  • Renewable Energy
  • Project Execution
  • Project Operations
  • Project Feasibility
  • Project Management
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Project Planning

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 54 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Renewable Energy Project Assessments

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 75 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Project Financing

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 113 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Project Execution

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 62 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Renewable Energy Specialization

Renewable Energy

