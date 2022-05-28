Understanding renewable energy technologies is important, but equally important is knowing how to effectively deploy these technologies to provide renewable energy to end-users – the topic of this course. Upon completion of the course, you will understand the development and management of renewable energy projects, large and small, from conception to launch and subsequent operation.
About this Course
The only prerequisites for this course are an interest in renewable energy and a passing acquaintance with high school algebra.
What you will learn
How to quickly assess the feasibility of a proposed renewable energy project.
How to plan and finance a renewable energy project.
How to execute the construciton and ongoing operations of a renewable energy project.
Skills you will gain
- Renewable Energy
- Project Execution
- Project Operations
- Project Feasibility
- Project Management
The only prerequisites for this course are an interest in renewable energy and a passing acquaintance with high school algebra.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Project Planning
This first week’s module examines the important topics of renewable energy project planning and site selection. The first step in developing a renewable energy project is to undertake an initial high-level feasibility study based on project goals and objectives, resource availability, local conditions, and preliminary financial analysis. Based on the results of this analysis, a decision must be made to proceed with the project plan, modify the plan, or abandon the plan in favor of other opportunities (the go-no-go decision). If the decision is made to proceed with a project, the location and site of the project is decided based on anticipated energy resources, regulatory and economic environments, and stakeholder interests. With a positive feasibility report and a site selected, intensive development of a renewable energy project can proceed!
Renewable Energy Project Assessments
The module this week summarizes how we can thoroughly measure a renewable energy resource (solar, wind, hydro…) over time at a chosen project site and to develop energy generation forecasts. Next, we address the needed technologies, equipment, and infrastructure necessary to develop a renewable energy project. With this information, we will be prepared to undertake detailed financial analysis of the developing project in the next module!
Project Financing
In the module for this week, we survey the many ways that renewable energy projects are financed. First, we review basic financial concepts such as including the time value of money (TVM), future and present value, perpetuities and annuities, discount rates, discounted cash flow (DCF), net present value (NPV), and Internal Rate of Return (IRR). We then use these concepts to create project financial profit, loss, and cash flow projections. We conclude with a review of the various ways that renewable energy projects are financed and how renewable energy projects are organized depending on their financial structure. Since (in)appropriate financing can make or break a project, a good understanding of project financing is imperative for renewable energy project developers!
Project Execution
After extensive project data gathering and planning, it is finally time to execute our plan, to construct our renewable energy plant, and to generate renewable energy! Getting to this point has been a long process, but recall that “a failure to plan is planning to fail.” In this module, we describe the steps required to construct a renewable energy plant; commission it to ensure it is operating properly; and then to operate and maintain the plant over its intended lifespan. Finally, at the end of its life, we will need to determine if the plant can be economically “repowered,” or if it should be decommissioned and torn down.
About the Renewable Energy Specialization
This specialization is for learners wanting a thorough understanding of renewable energy concepts, tools, and applications. This knowledge can be employed to advance in your current work, to move into the renewable energy field, and to promote sustainability at home and in your community. New technologies, new market structures, and new business models make renewable energy a dynamic, entrepreneurial, and exciting field. This specialization focuses on pragmatic and fact-based information, including real-world costs and technical performance, market trends, and web-based analysis tools. We use lectures, case studies, and interviews with industry leaders to provide a comprehensive and up-to-date education on renewable energy.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.