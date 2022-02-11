About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Renewable Energy Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o technical background needed. Just basic math skills.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • ​How renewable energy's future is linked to other technologies, such as electricity storage and electric vehicles.

  • ​How renewables' recent success is bringing new issues to light, such as electrification and electricity market design.

  • ​Where renewable energy is headed, and how to get ahead of the trends.

Skills you will gain

  • Renewable Energy
  • Energy storage
  • Hydrogen
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Climate Change
Course 4 of 4 in the
Renewable Energy Specialization
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction, Energy Transitions, and Scenarios

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 64 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Renewable Energy Technology Futures: Wind, Solar PV, and More

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 95 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Enabling Technologies for Renewable Energy

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 82 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Emerging Issues and Concepts in Renewable Energy

5 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 133 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM RENEWABLE ENERGY FUTURES

About the Renewable Energy Specialization

Renewable Energy

