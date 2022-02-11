Renewable energy's future is bright, yet uncertain. Will it continue to grow rapidly? Is current growth sufficient to achieve climate stabilization? How do related technologies, like electric vehicles and heat pumps, fit in? This course will shed light on the many confusing and at-times inconsistent claims and predictions for renewable energy.
No technical background needed. Just basic math skills.
How renewable energy's future is linked to other technologies, such as electricity storage and electric vehicles.
How renewables' recent success is bringing new issues to light, such as electrification and electricity market design.
Where renewable energy is headed, and how to get ahead of the trends.
- Renewable Energy
- Energy storage
- Hydrogen
- Electric Vehicles
- Climate Change
University of Colorado Boulder
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction, Energy Transitions, and Scenarios
Renewable energy's future is bright, yet uncertain. Will it continue to grow rapidly? Is current growth sufficient to achieve climate stabilization? How do other technologies, like electric vehicles and heat pumps, fit in? In these lessons, we take a close look at several leading energy scenarios - models that describe possible futures for renewable energy. These scenarios show where we are headed, and where we need to be headed in order to stop climate change.
Renewable Energy Technology Futures: Wind, Solar PV, and More
Wind turbines and solar photovoltaics (PV) are on a path of rapid growth. In these lessons, we review promising new technical approaches for wind and solar PV, such as offshore floating wind platforms and building-integrated PV. We’ll also assess other renewable energy technologies that are on different paths: concentrating solar power (CSP), ocean energy, and biofuels.
Enabling Technologies for Renewable Energy
For renewables to provide the bulk of global energy needs, ‘enabling’ technologies - those that support and enhance renewables - are needed as well. In these lessons, we describe the critical roles these enabling technologies play, and review their current status and future prospects. Enabling technologies covered include storage (notably batteries), electric vehicles, and hydrogen.
Emerging Issues and Concepts in Renewable Energy
Renewables are driving rapid change in energy systems worldwide, and these systems will look very different in the future. These lessons examine key trends, issues, and concepts for future renewables-based energy systems. These included electrification, distributed energy, electricity market structures, and others.
Renewable energy futures by Colorado Boulder is a very good introductory course on futue of renewable energy resource technologies and utilization.
This specialization is for learners wanting a thorough understanding of renewable energy concepts, tools, and applications. This knowledge can be employed to advance in your current work, to move into the renewable energy field, and to promote sustainability at home and in your community. New technologies, new market structures, and new business models make renewable energy a dynamic, entrepreneurial, and exciting field. This specialization focuses on pragmatic and fact-based information, including real-world costs and technical performance, market trends, and web-based analysis tools. We use lectures, case studies, and interviews with industry leaders to provide a comprehensive and up-to-date education on renewable energy.
