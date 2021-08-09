Renewable energy is one of the fastest growing industries on the planet, with billions of dollars invested each year to meet international energy sustainability goals. This course will provide you with a solid foundation for understanding and deploying important renewable energy technologies such as wind and solar. In addition, you will come away with a good understanding of important energy storage technologies such as pumped hydro, batteries, and hydrogen.
The only prerequisites for the course are an interest in renewable energy and a passing acquaintance with high school algebra.
You will understand the key physical characteristics of renewable energy and electricity
You will have the knowledge to assess the advantages and disadvantages of wind, solar, and other important renewable energy technologies.
You will be able to evaluate and recommend alternative renewable energy storage technologies.
- Renewable Energy
- Energy storage
- Solar Energy
- Wind Energy
- Renewable Energy Techologies
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Energy Fundamentals
Any understanding of renewable energy requires vocabulary, principles, and tools – that is the objective of this week’s module. We first define “energy.” What is it? Where does it come from? How is it measured? What are its rules?
Wind Energy
This week we turn to wind energy – currently the most rapidly growing global source of renewable energy. First, we investigate how do winds arise? What are the important characteristics of wind? And how much energy is embodied in wind? We then describe how wind turbines extract energy from wind, and detail the components, performance, and economics of wind turbines. Along the way we pay close attention to rapidly evolving offshore wind technologies and their use.
Solar Energy
Solar radiation is the most abundant source of renewable energy on earth. Given this abundance, how can it be transformed for human use? In this module we investigate several ways to turn sunlight into electricity. We first describe the attributes of solar radiation and the various ways that sunlight is useful for humans. Next, we introduce photovoltaic (PV) technologies, and how they are used to generate abundant electricity. We conclude with an examination of solar PV project applications, planning, and economics.
Other Renewable Energy Technologies
While wind and solar are the fastest growing renewable energy technologies globally, hydroelectric power remains the largest, and other technologies also have long histories. In this final module, we first describe six of these technologies, including hydropower, biomass energy, concentrating solar power, geothermal power, and ocean energy. Since effective and economic energy storage is critically important for the long-term success of renewable energy, we next turn to energy storage technologies, including pumped hydro, batteries, thermal storage, and hydrogen storage, plus several emerging storage technologies. We conclude with forecasts for the success of both renewable energy generating technologies, and renewable energy storage technologies.
This course provides fundamentals of renewable energy technology . The supplement reading material is also provide excellent insights in latest development
This is the best course to start work on renewables.
Really nice basic introduction. Good combination of reading, tutorial and videos.
Excellent material! very good presentation and great overview of the main technologies
This specialization is for learners wanting a thorough understanding of renewable energy concepts, tools, and applications. This knowledge can be employed to advance in your current work, to move into the renewable energy field, and to promote sustainability at home and in your community. New technologies, new market structures, and new business models make renewable energy a dynamic, entrepreneurial, and exciting field. This specialization focuses on pragmatic and fact-based information, including real-world costs and technical performance, market trends, and web-based analysis tools. We use lectures, case studies, and interviews with industry leaders to provide a comprehensive and up-to-date education on renewable energy.
