About this Course

32,919 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Renewable Energy Specialization
Beginner Level

The only prerequisites for the course are an interest in renewable energy and a passing acquaintance with high school algebra.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will understand the key physical characteristics of renewable energy and electricity

  • You will have the knowledge to assess the advantages and disadvantages of wind, solar, and other important renewable energy technologies.

  • You will be able to evaluate and recommend alternative renewable energy storage technologies.

Skills you will gain

  • Renewable Energy
  • Energy storage
  • Solar Energy
  • Wind Energy
  • Renewable Energy Techologies
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Renewable Energy Specialization
Beginner Level

The only prerequisites for the course are an interest in renewable energy and a passing acquaintance with high school algebra.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Energy Fundamentals

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 61 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Wind Energy

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 64 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Solar Energy

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 46 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Other Renewable Energy Technologies

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 87 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY FUNDAMENTALS

View all reviews

About the Renewable Energy Specialization

Renewable Energy

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder