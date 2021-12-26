HS
Nov 7, 2021
This course have genuinely changed my perspectives about renewable technologies and its importance . what i have learnt will definitely help to work practically .I am thankful for this opportunity .
MP
Aug 9, 2021
This course provides fundamentals of renewable energy technology . The supplement reading material is also provide excellent insights in latest development
By Ted Z•
Dec 25, 2021
The contents of the course are good; provides a high level overview of the current trends and technologies.
My main gripe is with how the information is presented, namely slide format and the lecturer. The slides format look dated and seems to try to fit as much information onto each page as possible, rather than optimizing for ease of understanding or digestability. The lecturer delivers the presentation in a similar manner; he reads out the information as quickly as possible, fumbling over his words at least once in each video almost as if he needs to squeeze in as many words as possible under some time limit. Transitioning between slides of different topics or within the same slide will have little to no pauses for you to digest the information, so you'll need to actively pause, rewind, etc in order to soak in the material. Again, it's as if he's trying to dump as much information at once rather than aiming for presenting information in an interesting, understandable way.
I watched some supplemental youtube videos on the technologies presented in this course and have found those to be much more interesting, informative, and fun to watch. Makes me want to binge watch as opposed to this course, where I dread clicking the next video button.
Lastly, some of the quiz questions are wrong (majority are ok). Some of them say select TWO items, but only allows selection of one choice. Another one asks "Component X is arguably the most important component of technology Y", when what is the most important depends on who you ask? Sure the lecture may have his bias but it should be treated as such and not be tested as if it were fact.
By Irfan B•
Mar 21, 2022
Excellent course covering the basics of renewable technology. Recommended for any engineer or scientist looking to work in the renewable industry. I especially enjoyed the wind and solar sections (weeks 2 & 3). Also serves as an excellent scientific knowledge re-fresher for those who haven't been in an academic environment for a while.
By SalvadiDivya S S•
Mar 18, 2022
As the name suggests the course gives a brief understanding of various technologies and the requirement of energy storage technologies to compete with fossil fuels. It motivated me to learn more about the energy utilisation and understand the different obstacles that are being faced in the industry.
By Ranbir S R•
Mar 14, 2022
The course is very meticulously designed with rich materials and with provision of deep diving if more interested to learn, explore and clear concepts. Horizontal reach is also very well interlinked with depth. Thanks to Team for designing such course.
By Huzaifa S•
Nov 8, 2021
By Shamistan A•
Sep 22, 2021
An excellent course, gives excellent initial and even slightly advanced knowledge in the Renewable Energy sector. Errors in assignments were very rare, but overall everything was perfect.
By MUKESH R P•
Aug 10, 2021
By Shreyan S J•
Mar 12, 2022
Its really informative and well structured course. The course instructor explains each and every module of course in detail.
By Andrea A•
Sep 3, 2021
I really enjoyed this course! The mixed content formats of reading and videos really enhanced my ability to keep connected.
By GAURANG D•
Sep 15, 2021
The course was a really informative and helped me understand the new trends as well as existing ones in Renewable Energy.
By Fahad I•
May 25, 2022
amazing course with very specific and targeted knowledge of Renewable Energy technologies. Recommended.
By franco v•
Dec 3, 2021
Excellent material! very good presentation and great overview of the main technologies
By Dr.K S H B•
Feb 24, 2022
I gained more knowledge from this course about the Renewable enery technology
By Md. I H•
Apr 10, 2022
Very helpful to get knowledged with renewable energy.
By Anshu S•
Feb 4, 2022
This is the best course to start work on renewables.
By keith a•
Dec 14, 2021
simplified fundamental knowledge in renewable energy
By Hein Z H•
Nov 20, 2021
I love this course.
Highly recommend.
By kavan z•
May 24, 2022
great course, I recommend it
By Rufat G•
Apr 29, 2022
More useful information
By p c•
May 16, 2022
Interesting course
By RAMAN K•
Sep 11, 2021
eexcellent course
By Sri P M•
May 27, 2022
useful course
By Shivesh C T•
May 14, 2022
Nice Course
By ELMER P M P•
May 15, 2022
thank you
By Corey C•
Sep 28, 2021
While I really enjoyed this course and learned a lot from it, there were several instances where the grading system would mark a question as incorrect when the correct answer was selected. The course definitely needs to be looked through to fix these minor issues, but the overall course material was interesting. As someone who has studied renewable energy in the past, I am proud to say that I picked up new information from this course and I am glad that I took it.