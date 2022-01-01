- Renewable Energy
Renewable Energy Specialization
Renewable Energy Technologies and Implementation. Build a comprehensive understanding of renewable energy technologies, projects, grid integration, and future prospects!
What you will learn
Understand and evaluate the operations and performance of renewable energy technologies.
Explain how renewable energy systems integrate with electricity grid operations and market structures.
Explore how issues such as electric vehicles, hydrogen, and storage will influence renewable energy, and assess future pathways for renewables.
You will understand the key physical characteristics of renewable energy and electricity
About this Specialization
This specialization is recommend for anyone with an interest in learning more about renewable energy technologies, projects, and grid integration.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Renewable Energy Technology Fundamentals
Renewable energy is one of the fastest growing industries on the planet, with billions of dollars invested each year to meet international energy sustainability goals. This course will provide you with a solid foundation for understanding and deploying important renewable energy technologies such as wind and solar. In addition, you will come away with a good understanding of important energy storage technologies such as pumped hydro, batteries, and hydrogen.
Renewable Power and Electricity Systems
The energy revolution in underway. Renewable energy is growing at an astounding pace - notably in electricity. Wind turbines and solar photovoltaic (PV) systems account for most new power plants built worldwide, and are essential to building a low-carbon and sustainable energy future. As a result, there are countless new opportunities in renewable electricity.
Renewable Energy Projects
Understanding renewable energy technologies is important, but equally important is knowing how to effectively deploy these technologies to provide renewable energy to end-users – the topic of this course. Upon completion of the course, you will understand the development and management of renewable energy projects, large and small, from conception to launch and subsequent operation.
Renewable Energy Futures
Renewable energy's future is bright, yet uncertain. Will it continue to grow rapidly? Is current growth sufficient to achieve climate stabilization? How do related technologies, like electric vehicles and heat pumps, fit in? This course will shed light on the many confusing and at-times inconsistent claims and predictions for renewable energy.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
