About this Specialization

6,692 recent views
This specialization is for learners wanting a thorough understanding of renewable energy concepts, tools, and applications. This knowledge can be employed to advance in your current work, to move into the renewable energy field, and to promote sustainability at home and in your community. New technologies, new market structures, and new business models make renewable energy a dynamic, entrepreneurial, and exciting field. This specialization focuses on pragmatic and fact-based information, including real-world costs and technical performance, market trends, and web-based analysis tools. We use lectures, case studies, and interviews with industry leaders to provide a comprehensive and up-to-date education on renewable energy. Specialization logo image credits: background courtesy of Clyde RS. Available on Unsplash at https://unsplash.com/photos/4XbZCfU2Uoo; icon is "Wind Turbine" by Vectors Point from the Noun Project.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Renewable Energy Technology Fundamentals

4.7
stars
108 ratings
34 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Renewable Power and Electricity Systems

4.6
stars
67 ratings
14 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Renewable Energy Projects

Course4

Course 4

Renewable Energy Futures

4.8
stars
63 ratings
12 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder