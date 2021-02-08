This course prepares you to recognize the complexities and nuances of different renewable energy solutions, as well as relevant career opportunities (both technical occupations and roles not typically associated with clean energy). Learners are immersed in discussions about green energy technologies, the impact of sustainability on society, energy consumption in the United States and conservation. Topics include: tenets of green building design and construction, solar energy conversion through photovoltaic cells, wind turbine site selection and design, and nanotechnology applications in clean energy. It references educational opportunities from the State University of New York (SUNY) system that correlate with each clean energy market segment.
Renewable Energy: Fundamentals and Job OpportunitiesUniversity at Buffalo
Develop foundational understanding of clean energy market segments (sustainability, green building, solar, wind, and nanotechnology)
Explain the fundamental principles of economic, social and environmental sustainability
Identify renewable energy career opportunities and corresponding educational pathways
- Wind Energy
- Solar power
- Renewable energy jobs
- Green building design
Elena BrewerAssistant Professor, Chair of Electrical Engineering Technology Department
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
Clean Energy 101
This module provides a foundation for the course, covering energy consumption and conservation, the importance of renewable energy, and pathways to careers in renewable energy.
Sustainability
Learners will gain an understanding of the fundamental principles of sustainability, why sustainability matters, and career opportunities in the field.
Green Building
Learners will develop an understanding of the value of green buildings, fundamental green building principles, and common rating systems.
Solar Energy
Learners will consider the benefits and limitations of solar energy, and gain an understanding of solar energy careers and educational opportunities.
- 5 stars75.39%
- 4 stars20.63%
- 3 stars2.38%
- 2 stars0.79%
- 1 star0.79%
A nice overview of renewable energy with insightful information
Very good overview and practical guidance for pointing your career in the right direction.
NICE EXPERIENCE .HAPPY TO LEARN A LOT IN CLEAN ENERGY .
I did get a better understanding about Renewables energy
