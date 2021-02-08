About this Course

What you will learn

  • Develop foundational understanding of clean energy market segments (sustainability, green building, solar, wind, and nanotechnology)

  • Explain the fundamental principles of economic, social and environmental sustainability

  • Identify renewable energy career opportunities and corresponding educational pathways

Skills you will gain

  • Wind Energy
  • Solar power
  • Renewable energy jobs
  • Green building design
University at Buffalo

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome!

1 hour to complete
3 readings
4 hours to complete

Clean Energy 101

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 62 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Sustainability

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Green Building

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Solar Energy

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 85 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

