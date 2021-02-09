SB
Apr 15, 2021
Amazing course! I learned so much more about solar and wind and our universe! We can accomplish so very much if we all take that first step and make it all matter!
MY
Aug 18, 2021
Excellent course on Renewable Energy. As a clean energy enthusiast I would like to recommend this course to my friends and colleagues.
By Marion Sanchez•
Feb 8, 2021
I did get a better understanding about Renewables energy
By Darlene d V•
Mar 8, 2021
Excellent introduction - Good presentations and materials, I learned a great deal and want to know more. Thank you
By Celina•
May 17, 2021
The format is great and the information is very useful.
By José L C•
Feb 10, 2021
Give you a very good summary of renewable energies
By Walid H•
May 16, 2021
Pathways to renewable energy
Practice charter
· Engage respectfully with local community including traditional owners of the land and seek their views and input before finalizing the design of the project and submitting a development application.
· Provide timely information and accessible, responsive in addressing the local community’s feedback, concern throughout the lifetime of the development.
· Be sensitive to areas of high biodiversity, cultural and landscape value in the design and operation of projects.
· Minimize the impacts of highly productive agricultural land where feasible and explore opportunities to integrate continued agricultural production into the project.
· Consulting the community on the potential visual, noise, traffic and other impacts of the development, and on the mitigation options where relevant.
· Support the local economy by providing local employment and procurement opportunities wherever possible.
· Offer communities the opportunity to share in the benefits of the development and consult them on the options available, including the relevant governance arrangements.
· Commit to using the development to support educational and tourism opportunities where appropriate.
· Demonstrate responsible land stewardship over the life of the development and welcome opportunities to enhance the ecological and cultural value of the land.
· Engage with communities on plan for the responsible decommissioning, or refurbishment/repowering of the site.
Renewable energy target
· Large-scale energy target requires high-energy users to acquire a fixed proportion of their electricity from renewable sources.
· Small-scale renewable energy scheme(SRES),provides a financial incentive for individuals and businesses to install “SRES” such as; Roof top solar, solar water heater, and heat pumps.
Benefits of renewable energy target
· Households will save hundreds of dollars on their power bills.
· General investments in home grown industry.
· Created tens of thousands of jobs
Governance arrangements
· The commitments; Signatories (defined as those companies who commit to honor the charter),of the best practice charter for renewable energy developments.
· Public display of commitment; clean energy council (CEC) will maintain and publish an up to date list of signatories to the charter on its website.
· Eligibility; Signatories to the charter must be member of the “CEC” and involved in the development, delivery and operation of large-scale renewable energy facilities.
· Change of the charter; should a proposal be made to alter the charter wording, the “CEC” will consult the Signatories and the relevant “CEC” Directorates on any proposed changes.
· Voluntary withdrawal from the charter; Signatories may decide at any time to withdraw from the charter.
· Honoring the charter; In honoring the charter, Signatories are solely responsible for managing any concerns raised directly with them or via the clean energy council (CEC).
By Alexia T•
Apr 9, 2022
I learned a lot about different jobs in different areas of the energy sector. It wasn't a heavy courseload either, and I was actually able to complete it in around 2 weeks with 1-2.5 hours of study time a day for 4 days a week. I used this course to figure out how I could apply my skills to the renewable energy field and I now have a plan for what job I want to go into.
By Peter R N•
Mar 12, 2021
As a teacher (now in my mid 70s) I was looking at this course as an introduction/overview to Renewable Energy that I could use in my Industrial Arts classes. It has achieved that goal and will allow me to set class projects to inspire students and to discuss future employment opportunities/ pathways in the Renewable Energy fields.
By kinshuk•
Aug 4, 2021
Their are various future opportunities in this field as we are moving towards only renewable energy because it is sustainable and to search life or to make planet mars livable we need lots of renewable energy.
By Wulandari S•
Jan 3, 2022
I am very grateful to be here. I earn many knowledges & and info that I need to level up in my career path. I hope I can make this useful in real world. Thank you for the course!
By Sandy B•
Apr 16, 2021
Amazing course! I learned so much more about solar and wind and our universe! We can accomplish so very much if we all take that first step and make it all matter!
By Md. A I Y•
Aug 19, 2021
Excellent course on Renewable Energy. As a clean energy enthusiast I would like to recommend this course to my friends and colleagues.
By Lou L•
Sep 26, 2021
Very well presented course which points you to a wealth of information and resources that I would not have found so easliy mysfle.
By Karlien d B•
Apr 13, 2022
Very good overview and practical guidance for pointing your career in the right direction.
By Samuel O•
May 26, 2021
I gained a deeper knowledge about renewable energy
By Narayan R C•
Dec 10, 2021
Fantastic course! I enjoyed learning this course.
By Abdikadir I•
Feb 25, 2021
Renewable energy ia very important in our lifes
By mohammed a•
Feb 13, 2021
Good course and good app helpful for student s
By souzane•
Feb 26, 2022
intresting fudamentals of renewable energy
By Arpit S•
Aug 5, 2021
a good course to be taken up
By Mohammad s•
Feb 23, 2022
It enhanced my knowledge.
By Reda H•
Apr 19, 2021
Good course
By Gopala K S•
Oct 23, 2021
excellent
By Jeena S•
Sep 10, 2021
best ever
By Amine S•
Mar 24, 2021
AMAIZING
By Krishna K M•
Dec 21, 2021
Awesome