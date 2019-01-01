Mark Bremer is a Lecturer at SUNY Polytechnic Institute and a doctoral student in Sustainable Energy at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. Mark earned his Master of Science degree in Environmental Engineering from Syracuse University and his Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Colorado College. He is a certified Campus Sustainability Leader and LEED Accredited Professional in Building Design & Construction. Mark is Principal Investigator for the multi-campus SUNY Green Building Experiential Learning Collaborative which uses campus buildings as living laboratories for learning.