By the end of this course, learners will have acquired a broad understanding of the history and mechanics behind converting light into electricity, commonly known as photovoltaics (PV). They are empowered to recognize and describe elements of a PV system, enabling them to: compare the most common types of solar cells, sketch a solar PV system, and analyze differences between rooftop and ground mounting configurations. The course explores economic considerations, touching on solar PV costs for residential and commercial use, incentives, and contrasts solar power with fossil fuel and nuclear plants.
This course is part of the Solar Energy for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Differentiate the value of solar energy versus alternatives
Explain how PV works in technical and economic terms, and identify its components
Estimate solar system costs
Skills you will gain
- Clean energy
- PV system operation
- Solar economics
- Photovoltaics (PV)
Offered by
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Acknowledgement
Solar Power
This module introduces learners to the history of solar power and the nature of photovoltaics (PV).
The Nature of PV
This module provides an understanding of the structure and function of different types of PV systems and their components.
Solar Power ROI
This module provides an understanding of the costs and ROI that can be expected when installing a PV system.
PV System Analysis Project: Theory to Practice
Reviews
- 5 stars76.22%
- 4 stars19.21%
- 3 stars3.62%
- 2 stars0.47%
- 1 star0.47%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS OVERVIEW
The last quiz was too difficult. it took my time more than 1 hour . I have totally got swept .It's awesome course not only by learning materials but also difficulties. Salute the course writer.
I like the way how she taught. It was really overview of Solar energy system by professional. Thanks for knowledge
Fantastic comprehensive review of PV components and the eco-system it fits into. The instructor was enthusiastic and engaging. Thank you!
This course allows one's exposure into solar energy systems and operation in practice and theoretical knowledge. Thanks so much!
About the Solar Energy for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors Specialization
This specialization provides an overview of solar photovoltaics (PV), intricacies of solar system design, and a framework for solar PV project management. Targeted for engineers, HVAC installers, architects and building code inspectors, it is also appropriate for anyone considering a career in the growing renewable energy field of solar power. Courses introduce how PV operates and the anatomy of solar electric systems, the economics of solar power, pros and cons of different systems, considerations for designing a PV system, and fundamental code compliance. Materials primarily focus on solar PV in the United States. To learn more, view an overview at https://youtu.be/XjkKzbXqA6s.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.