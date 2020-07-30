About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Solar Energy for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Differentiate the value of solar energy versus alternatives

  • Explain how PV works in technical and economic terms, and identify its components

  • Estimate solar system costs

Skills you will gain

  • Clean energy
  • PV system operation
  • Solar economics
  • Photovoltaics (PV)
Course 1 of 3 in the
Solar Energy for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

University at Buffalo

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Acknowledgement

2 minutes to complete
1 reading
3 hours to complete

Solar Power

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Nature of PV

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 24 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Solar Power ROI

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

PV System Analysis Project: Theory to Practice

1 hour to complete

About the Solar Energy for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors Specialization

Solar Energy for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors

