- Solar installation
- Clean energy
- PV system operation
- Solar economics
- Photovoltaics (PV)
- Mechanical Design
- Electrical Design
- PV system sizing
- PV systems
- PV system design
- Building Codes
- Permitting
Solar Energy for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors Specialization
Start your career in solar energy. Acquire foundational knowledge of photovoltaic technology.
Offered By
What you will learn
Recognize the elements of a well-designed PV system
Describe types of PV systems
Analyze PV system and project requirements
Identify national, state, and local requirements for solar PV systems
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Students will apply theory to projects embedded at the end of each course. They include System Analysis (course 1), System Design (course 2), and System Compliance (course 3). Projects assist students with understanding solar PV system layouts and costs, calculating PV system size, and identifying appropriate system design and labeling requirements.
At least a high school education; background in technical areas and fundamental math skills are helpful for courses 2 and 3
At least a high school education; background in technical areas and fundamental math skills are helpful for courses 2 and 3
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Solar Energy Systems Overview
By the end of this course, learners will have acquired a broad understanding of the history and mechanics behind converting light into electricity, commonly known as photovoltaics (PV). They are empowered to recognize and describe elements of a PV system, enabling them to: compare the most common types of solar cells, sketch a solar PV system, and analyze differences between rooftop and ground mounting configurations. The course explores economic considerations, touching on solar PV costs for residential and commercial use, incentives, and contrasts solar power with fossil fuel and nuclear plants.
Solar Energy and Electrical System Design
This course supplies learners with the insights necessary for properly planning, and therefore successfully installing, a photovoltaic (PV) system per design specifications. It directs learners through the important steps of initial site inspection and evaluating appropriate locations for PV systems, and features unique elements of residential, small, industrial and utility-scale solar applications. The course probes key design concerns – including load, efficiency, and mechanical and electrical design – as well as aesthetics and tools for planning. Learners experiment with calculations needed to design a PV system, exercising newly gained knowledge about site selection, layout, code compliance, system components, and wire sizing.
Solar Energy Codes, Permitting and Zoning
This course equips learners to identify national code and zoning rules specific to photovoltaic (PV) systems, as well as key design elements and points for inspection. Curriculum includes zoning variances, critical elements of the permitting process, planning documents necessary for PV system installation and recommendations for permitting offices to streamline the permit process. Learners gain a code inspector’s perspective in relation to building and electrical code requirements.
Offered by
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.