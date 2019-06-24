About this Course

87,366 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Some calculations are required when planning for solar power, so you'll want to be comfortable with basic math operations (+,-,x,/) and percentages.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Calculate the energy usage at a location

  • Design a basic photovoltaic system to meet a specific energy need at a specific location

  • Describe financial models and trends in the photovoltaic energy field

Skills you will gain

  • Renewable Energy
  • Power & energy calculations
  • Electronic Circuits
  • Solar Energy
  • Energy Audits
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Some calculations are required when planning for solar power, so you'll want to be comfortable with basic math operations (+,-,x,/) and percentages.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(9,380 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to solar power systems

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Determining energy needs and sizing a PV system

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The growth of photovoltaic markets

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Infrastructure of Photovoltaics

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SOLAR ENERGY BASICS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder