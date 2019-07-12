A
Jun 17, 2020
I would like to thank you and your team for this great course, I'm really appreciated, it was very helpful as starting in this field, and I will be the first one who will take all your next courses
Sep 26, 2020
I'm an electrical engineering student in 6th semester. In this course I learned many new things regarding, a pathway to PV specialization, special Thanks to coursera authorities and respected Sir.
Jul 12, 2019
Nice introduction to practical solar installations. The lecture was clear and appropriate. The materials were easy to follow.
Oct 14, 2019
Very good overview of solar energy and practical knowledge as well as end of course project. to improve, there should be more involvement from faculty in the project as the peer-review is flaw.
Oct 6, 2019
This course is excellent! It includes all the important topics you need to know about solar energy and it is easy to understand. Definitely, it was a great decision to take it.
Sep 18, 2019
it was a great learning experience. Instructor way of teaching is fantastic. I recommend that for everyone who is interested in Solar career.
Sep 27, 2020
I'm an electrical engineering student in 6th semester. In this course I learned many new things regarding, a pathway to PV specialization, special Thanks to coursera authorities and respected Sir.
Aug 6, 2020
This course was in my opinion an interactive one, easy to understand, during the course I acquired certain skills that made me understand better and develop on the side of solar systems. I would like to thank The State University of New York for this course but also to Neal Abrams for the excellent teaching method.
Jun 18, 2020
Apr 25, 2020
Nice Course. Full modelling of PV sizing and estimation of the energy demand of any site learned by this course.
Very Much useful for installing and an overall idea about the solar industry.
Apr 21, 2020
I am very interested in the solar energy studies .basically I am a electrical engineering student.The coursera gave me a free chance to learn more about solar panel and it's installations.
Jan 18, 2020
to the point and precise course on the basics. do able on just one weekend.
Sep 16, 2019
it helps me a lot in my career
Jun 25, 2019
Couse interesting by itself, but unfortunately can't pass it, due to payment requirements. Can't afford it. Usually payments for certification, but here you have to pay for a quizes
May 26, 2020
This is a great course. I began gaining interest for renewable energies about two years ago and I always tried to find ways to gain knowledge, especially about solar panels. So I would watch YouTube videos and research through articles here and there and they were good enough for me to get by, however with this course I learnt so much more and I already feel capable of taking the next step in this journey which is to gain practical experience and be able to understand each and every part of a PV array system. Thank God for this course and I pray I continue to have a successful journey in this endeavor.
Jun 3, 2020
Very good course...I learnt lots of things about solar energy. I found this course very valuable. Solar energy is going to use in future almost in every sector. Till 2050 it would become main source of energy and most of the country will use 80% of electricity production from solar energy. So more professional courses should have been available on coursera. But still I found this course very helpful. I think this course will help me in future for implementing the renewable energy sources in my country.
May 18, 2020
Hello everyone,
The course will help the participant to understand renewable energy generation systems, energy scenario and also in depth knowledge of SPV system implementation.
I loved the course a lot as the instructor makes the concept understand very easily. Also way of calculations is explained very neatly.
Thank you MVPS'S KBTCOE and COURSERA
Dec 5, 2019
Very good as an introduction to the topic.
Apr 11, 2020
This course is very much useful for improving the knowledge in photovoltaics installation, audit calculation and improving my career as well. The explanation by the tutor in the lectures can be easily understood by anyone and has many key points which are useful in PV industry. I acquired the knowledge with help of this course.Thank you coursera for providing me such platform and course to improve my skill set.I recommend whoever is keen and interested to learn and improve their skill in solar PV to take this course
Jul 4, 2020
it's a very good course. I just want to give an opinion that if the concerned university to add topics like making the design of a PV system that contains how the wiring from Solar panel to the inverter and then to the battery is done. how to make a layout diagram for the whole system. I hope you got my point. thanks
Jun 23, 2021
This is a wonderful course where I studied a lot about solar energy and a lot more.As I have completed my course in my 1st year of Electrical Engineering I has got a clear picture of the subject.
May 4, 2021
Good course. Some downloadable presentation slides would have been helpful to seal the learning. Otherwise, I learned a lot and have a much better understanding of solar energy and it's potential.
Jun 22, 2020
I really like this course. Great info!
May 19, 2020
I enjoyed this course very much. It's an application based course. Although I think while calculating PV size there is a portion where you have to divide Target power to Annual Sun Hour and then divide it by efficiency. There is a certain mismatch between two sides of the equation. But overall, it was a nice experience to go through. I was looking forward to joining second part of this 4 part course. Although I got an email about joining the second course, clicking there I could not find the second course. There is no link for the 'Keep learning' option right now.
Sep 14, 2020
I liked how the course delved into the subject matter. The teaching was effortless and so was learning. I strictly recommend it for people who are interested in solar energy. I request you to add some content about different measures of irradiation such as GHI, DNI and GNI so that students can better understand the significance of those measures and their applications. Finally, I thank SUNY for making such a good course.
Apr 24, 2020
"I can't really express how much this certificate means to me. This acknowledgement is something that I will cherish throughout my life and would always look upon in those times when I feel low.
This course build my confidence about the solar energy field in electrical system that's why I know more knowledge about it and thank you so much ko Syria app thank you so much.
Jul 29, 2020
Very interesting to get in touch with this technology. We dig a bit (but not too much) into some technical aspects which make some lessons very important.
Just please, try to fix the issue of people cheating for the final exam, it is quite frustrating and you have worked and you review two exactly identical submissions which all come from an online website...