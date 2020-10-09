About this Course

Intermediate Level

Completing Solar Energy Basics course, and some basic spreadsheet skills would be helpful as some datasets are in a comma separated text files.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Intermediate Level

Completing Solar Energy Basics course, and some basic spreadsheet skills would be helpful as some datasets are in a comma separated text files.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Offered by

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Following solar energy from source to panel

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

PV module and array circuits

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

PV sizing and output under different conditions

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Grid-tie PV System design under real world conditions

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

