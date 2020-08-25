This course supplies learners with the insights necessary for properly planning, and therefore successfully installing, a photovoltaic (PV) system per design specifications. It directs learners through the important steps of initial site inspection and evaluating appropriate locations for PV systems, and features unique elements of residential, small, industrial and utility-scale solar applications. The course probes key design concerns – including load, efficiency, and mechanical and electrical design – as well as aesthetics and tools for planning. Learners experiment with calculations needed to design a PV system, exercising newly gained knowledge about site selection, layout, code compliance, system components, and wire sizing.
Analyze advantages and disadvantages of various PV systems
Evaluate PV system requirements
Identify key PV design considerations and planning tools
- Mechanical Design
- Electrical Design
- PV system sizing
- PV systems
- PV system design
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
PV Design Basics
Learners will explore site inspection considerations, shade calculations, roof assessments, solar panel location and spacing, floodplains, power line and battery locations, circuit boxes, pros and cons of rooftop and ground-mounted systems, and considerations related to commercial and utility scale solar applications.
PV Design Considerations
Students will learn about system loads and efficiency, wind and weight loading, how to calculate the proper size for lag bolts, measuring excess capacity, and considerations related to ballast systems.
Electrical System Design
Students will learn about system sizing considerations and calculations.
Recommendation Options
Students will learn about aesthetics considerations and tools for PV planning
It is an excellent course and excellent instructor but the course can be even better, if more explanation on a board added to the course's materials.
It is very effective and useful. I got lots of knowledge in planning, cost and electrical design. I learned the solar system clearly and knew more about the inverters.
I really liked the training course. There is no waste and unnecessary information. Everything is laconic, clear. The material is well presented. Thanks for the training course!
It's very good platform to easy to learn and clear all doubt, and also than full to this Coursera app to help me. Thank you......
This specialization provides an overview of solar photovoltaics (PV), intricacies of solar system design, and a framework for solar PV project management. Targeted for engineers, HVAC installers, architects and building code inspectors, it is also appropriate for anyone considering a career in the growing renewable energy field of solar power. Courses introduce how PV operates and the anatomy of solar electric systems, the economics of solar power, pros and cons of different systems, considerations for designing a PV system, and fundamental code compliance. Materials primarily focus on solar PV in the United States. To learn more, view an overview at https://youtu.be/XjkKzbXqA6s.
