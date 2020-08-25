About this Course

20,779 recent views
Course 2 of 3 in the
Solar Energy for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Analyze advantages and disadvantages of various PV systems

  • Evaluate PV system requirements

  • Identify key PV design considerations and planning tools

Skills you will gain

  • Mechanical Design
  • Electrical Design
  • PV system sizing
  • PV systems
  • PV system design
Course 2 of 3 in the
Solar Energy for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University at Buffalo

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

PV Design Basics

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 38 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

PV Design Considerations

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Electrical System Design

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 67 min), 14 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Recommendation Options

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Solar Energy for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors Specialization

Solar Energy for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors

