DP
Jun 1, 2021
GREAT CONTENT TALKING ABOUT THE TECHNICAL PART OF SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEM DESIGNING AND DATA PROVIDED BY PROFESSOR WAS EXCELLENT FOR HAVING A PRACTICE OF DESIGNING THE SOLAR SYSTEM OF OUR OWN HOUSE.
SB
Jul 15, 2020
100% Efforts by Instructor.

Its amazing to learn how each aspects is being covered in the course.

PRACTICAL Videos of the each parts of the solar was very impressive.

Just Excellent!!!!
By Sohan L B•
Jul 16, 2020
100% Efforts by Instructor.
Its amazing to learn how each aspects is being covered in the course.
PRACTICAL Videos of the each parts of the solar was very impressive.
Just Excellent!!!!
By Mohamed E M•
Sep 3, 2020
Its a good materials and simplify for no electrical engineer.. I'm a structural engineer background and got easy and clear Al critical point for electrical system design point and checks
By Tamryn L G•
Sep 1, 2020
Thank you gay for an exceptional course! It was very informative, practical and understandable. It will really help me in the future.
By FENDY Y P•
May 5, 2021
Thanks a lot coursers for providing this course for me. I learn this course and I have gained skill for Solar Energy and Electrical System Design Course Thank you so much.
Its a good material and simplify for no electrical engineer. I'm a structural engineer background and got easy and clear Al critical point for electrical system design point and checks. I really liked the training course. There is no waste and unnecessary information. Everything is laconic, clear. The material is well presented. Thanks for the training course!
By ABHIJIT S•
Jul 30, 2020
Good Day ,Thank you for informing and offering us of this Specialization Course on Offer which I was unaware of .
By Jean c j r•
Mar 5, 2021
el curso es muy bueno, aunque no entra muy en detalles si enseña lo necesario para las consideraciones a la hora de diseñar un sistema Pv. otra cosa a considerar es que a veces las traducciones no son las mejores al español y se complica un poco el sentido de lo que se habla, sin embargo el ingles es técnico y fácil de entender en contexto.
By Mustafa M H A•
Oct 3, 2020
It's a great course which provides you with a lot of basic knowledge around solar energy and how to design from the perspective of architecture, electrical and mechanical engineer and open your eyes to the codes you need to follow when you plan to design within the USA. such a great course.
By SUDIPTA D•
Sep 23, 2020
It's been a great. I genuinely appreciate the work of the Instructor. Huge and helpful information is provided through this course. After completing this course I can say I have gathered a crucial industrial and practical knowledge regarding PV module System Design. Thank you Gay E Canough.
By Fazla Z A•
Aug 23, 2020
This is a very good course , I was able to know the Design of Solar home sizing,types of inverters and where applicable, designs calculations etc. This course is highly recommended to all who are interested in Renewable energy.
By carlos r m•
Oct 12, 2020
I am glad to have acquired this new knowledge, which is very pertinent to the development of today's world, and I hope to start putting into practice in my country the concepts I have learned, in the best way possible.
By Mohammed A•
Sep 29, 2020
Found it very useful and has good details about the considerations of designing the PV systems. Acquired me knowledge about many tools and techniques used for assessment and evaluation of the project location.
By Gaurav S•
Aug 24, 2020
It was greatly helpful. Though I'm located in a far-away country, the knowledge I gained was immense. It opened my eyes as to how many different factors go into planning a solar energy system. Thankyou
By Dhruv P•
Jun 1, 2021
By Nick N•
Feb 17, 2021
I really liked the training course. There is no waste and unnecessary information. Everything is laconic, clear. The material is well presented. Thanks for the training course!
By Anilesh K S•
Sep 19, 2020
Thanks a lot coursers for providing this course for me i learn this course and i have gained skill for
Solar Energy and Electrical System Design Course-
Thank you so much..
By Si T H•
Aug 26, 2020
It is very effective and useful. I got lots of knowledge in planning, cost and electrical design. I learned the solar system clearly and knew more about the inverters.
By Alwin T•
Dec 5, 2020
The teachers are the best even if it is complicated teaching method changes it all .very informative and a good chance for knowing everything from the top to bottom
By Muhammad F•
Sep 7, 2021
Awesome course. Reaching to the very basics but I would say the week 4 i.e related to planning etc. should be introduced in the begining. Rest is perfectly awesome.
By Ahmad A•
Sep 1, 2020
After finish this course, I realize my final project about renewable energy using solar panel was nothing compared with the knowledge I obtain from this course
By Alexandra K•
Sep 30, 2020
Excellent professor with a clear and concise approach to the material. I absolutely recommend taking this class if you want to learn about solar design.
By Jorge A A G•
Jul 29, 2020
I like the final exam very much it was very useful to get to know how much I had learn. Maybe it could include more things about design or cables.
By Babatunde T O•
Jul 24, 2020
This is a very good course , I was able to know the Design of Solar home sizing,types of inverters and where applicable, designs calculations etc
By Shiv S•
Sep 9, 2020
The courses are so good and well characterized. You used pictures and videos in their lectures which made it more understandable.Thank you
By Eduardo L d C•
Jan 12, 2021
Muito interessante, apesar de ser simples, abrange bem tudo o que você precisa para começar a aprender sobre instalações fotovoltaicas.
By Hammad A•
Oct 26, 2020
If including some design videos like sunny web design or helioscope and aurora solar will gain some practical knowledge of designing.