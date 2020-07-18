This course equips learners to identify national code and zoning rules specific to photovoltaic (PV) systems, as well as key design elements and points for inspection. Curriculum includes zoning variances, critical elements of the permitting process, planning documents necessary for PV system installation and recommendations for permitting offices to streamline the permit process. Learners gain a code inspector’s perspective in relation to building and electrical code requirements.
Articulate PV system building code essentials
Describe the site inspection process
Identify code and zoning rule considerations
Explain key design elements and points for inspection
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Code and Inspection Requirements
Students will gain an understanding of the many codes impacting solar system design, installation and operation.
Inspection Methods and the Permitting Process
Students will review to the types of codes and zoning rules inspectors consider when reviewing PV systems.
Inspection Considerations
Students will explore key PV system design elements and points for inspection.
Labeling Requirements
Students will learn about PV system labeling requirements for small and large systems.
Excellent courses and teacher. All clear and easy to understand. This is best courses. Thank you!
Very good course for todays energy need worldwide.
The course is insightful and knowledgeable too. It was a step in the right direction for me.
Excellent Course for the Solar professionals. Instructor having vast experience in the solar and SME (Subject Matter Expert)
About the Solar Energy for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors Specialization
This specialization provides an overview of solar photovoltaics (PV), intricacies of solar system design, and a framework for solar PV project management. Targeted for engineers, HVAC installers, architects and building code inspectors, it is also appropriate for anyone considering a career in the growing renewable energy field of solar power. Courses introduce how PV operates and the anatomy of solar electric systems, the economics of solar power, pros and cons of different systems, considerations for designing a PV system, and fundamental code compliance. Materials primarily focus on solar PV in the United States. To learn more, view an overview at https://youtu.be/XjkKzbXqA6s.
