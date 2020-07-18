About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Solar Energy for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Articulate PV system building code essentials

  • Describe the site inspection process

  • Identify code and zoning rule considerations

  • Explain key design elements and points for inspection

Skills you will gain

  • Building Codes
  • Permitting
  • PV systems
  • Site inspection
Course 3 of 3 in the
Solar Energy for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University at Buffalo

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Code and Inspection Requirements

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Inspection Methods and the Permitting Process

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Inspection Considerations

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Labeling Requirements

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SOLAR ENERGY CODES, PERMITTING AND ZONING

About the Solar Energy for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors Specialization

Solar Energy for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors

Frequently Asked Questions

