MM
Sep 3, 2020
Material is very good and so simple from engineering point of view also gives the basic s and base line to establish solid back from nd about solar energy .
JA
Feb 17, 2021
one the better things im doing with my job since first course i have learned so much . ty to the professor and the school for these classes
By Davi F d B•
Sep 25, 2020
The course is excellent,the approach is dynamic.
During this specialization I was challenged to perform a mental exercise that would get me out of my comfort zone. Thank you for the opportunity you gave me to learn a little more about solar energy,even though I do not live in New York,I learned to have the roadmap of how an expert should learn to deal with various aspects,from compliance with fire codes, generation calculation, the electrical system involved and its design,Learned about instruments used for installation. I was surprised at times by realizing the greatness of knowledge that is inserted not only in the area of mechanical engineering,electric,civil and various correlated professions. Thank you.And congratulations for the didactics, it is remarkable the love that the instructor of this specialization has with what she does. Congratulations.
By ABHIJIT S•
Jul 30, 2020
Good Day ,Thank you for informing and offering us of this Specialization Course on Offer which I was unaware of .
Thank You to Coursera team as always as this is relevant . Thanks and Warm Regards.ABHIJIT SENGUPTAKolkata , IndiaWebsite : www.pactolianconsulting.comE - Mail : abhijit@pactolianconsulting.comPortfolio URL : https://about.me/abhijitsenguptaSkype : abhijit.sengupta357Ph. : + 91 6290750012Cell : + 91 9163863607
By Sohan L B•
Jul 19, 2020
Excellent Course for the Solar professionals.
Instructor having vast experience in the solar and SME (Subject Matter Expert)
By Fazla Z A•
Aug 23, 2020
Excellent Course for the Solar professionals. Instructor having vast experience in the solar and SME (Subject Matter Expert). A very nice and educative course it really help me in understanding more about solar PV systems designs.
By Mohamed E M•
Sep 4, 2020
Material is very good and so simple from engineering point of view also gives the basic s and base line to establish solid back from nd about solar energy .
By vivek k•
Aug 2, 2020
Very good course for todays energy need worldwide.
By Flt L G R•
Jul 16, 2020
THANKS...
By FENDY Y P•
May 24, 2021
A very nice and educative course it really help me in understanding more about solar PV systems designs. Excellent Course for the solar professionals. Instructor having vast experience in the solar and SME (Subject Matter Expert). one the better things im doing with my job since the first course i have learned so much. ty to the professor and the school for these classes. Material is very good and so simple from engineering point of view also gives the basic s and base line to establish solid back from nd about solar energy.
By Joseph A•
Feb 18, 2021
one the better things im doing with my job since first course i have learned so much . ty to the professor and the school for these classes
By Mustapha M S•
Jul 23, 2020
A very nice and educative course it really help me in understanding more about solar PV systems designs
By Nick N•
Feb 20, 2021
Excellent courses and teacher. All clear and easy to understand. This is best courses.
Thank you!
By Babatunde T O•
Aug 28, 2020
The course is insightful and knowledgeable too. It was a step in the right direction for me.
By Shaikh M I M A•
Sep 26, 2020
Very good plzzz add more information
By Francy A•
Jul 16, 2021
Very clear and applicable
By Bryan A U T•
Sep 13, 2020
Very good
By Kathleen R•
Mar 2, 2022
Great overview of solar panel system installation from conception, design and to construction.
By Eric H•
Apr 10, 2022
Instructor really knows her stuff.
By hussam h•
Apr 5, 2022
very good
By Zakariya G S H•
Sep 2, 2021
excellent