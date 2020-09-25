Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Solar Energy Codes, Permitting and Zoning by University at Buffalo

About the Course

This course equips learners to identify national code and zoning rules specific to photovoltaic (PV) systems, as well as key design elements and points for inspection. Curriculum includes zoning variances, critical elements of the permitting process, planning documents necessary for PV system installation and recommendations for permitting offices to streamline the permit process. Learners gain a code inspector’s perspective in relation to building and electrical code requirements. This course is for anyone interested in entering the solar power sector, and is especially appropriate for building and code inspectors, engineers, HVAC installers and architects. It assumes that the learner has a basic grasp of electrical engineering and mathematical concepts. Those who are unfamiliar with how PV works, the elements of a PV system, and/or solar power ROI should take the first course of the specialization, Solar Energy Systems Overview. Learners seeking a greater understanding of the anatomy and function of PV systems should take the second course, Solar Energy and Electrical System Design. Material includes online lectures, videos, demos, hands-on exercises, project work, readings and discussions. This is the third course in the Solar PV for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors specialization. To learn more about the specialization, check out a video overview at https://youtu.be/XjkKzbXqA6s....

MM

Sep 3, 2020

Material is very good and so simple from engineering point of view also gives the basic s and base line to establish solid back from nd about solar energy .

JA

Feb 17, 2021

one the better things im doing with my job since first course i have learned so much . ty to the professor and the school for these classes

By Davi F d B

Sep 25, 2020

The course is excellent,the approach is dynamic.

During this specialization I was challenged to perform a mental exercise that would get me out of my comfort zone. Thank you for the opportunity you gave me to learn a little more about solar energy,even though I do not live in New York,I learned to have the roadmap of how an expert should learn to deal with various aspects,from compliance with fire codes, generation calculation, the electrical system involved and its design,Learned about instruments used for installation. I was surprised at times by realizing the greatness of knowledge that is inserted not only in the area of mechanical engineering,electric,civil and various correlated professions. Thank you.And congratulations for the didactics, it is remarkable the love that the instructor of this specialization has with what she does. Congratulations.

By ABHIJIT S

Jul 30, 2020

Thank You to Coursera team as always as this is relevant . Thanks and Warm Regards.ABHIJIT SENGUPTAKolkata , IndiaWebsite : www.pactolianconsulting.comE - Mail : abhijit@pactolianconsulting.comPortfolio URL : https://about.me/abhijitsenguptaSkype : abhijit.sengupta357Ph. : + 91 6290750012Cell : + 91 9163863607

By Sohan L B

Jul 19, 2020

Excellent Course for the Solar professionals.

Instructor having vast experience in the solar and SME (Subject Matter Expert)

By Fazla Z A

Aug 23, 2020

Excellent Course for the Solar professionals. Instructor having vast experience in the solar and SME (Subject Matter Expert). A very nice and educative course it really help me in understanding more about solar PV systems designs.

By Mohamed E M

Sep 4, 2020

Material is very good and so simple from engineering point of view also gives the basic s and base line to establish solid back from nd about solar energy .

By vivek k

Aug 2, 2020

Very good course for todays energy need worldwide.

By Flt L G R

Jul 16, 2020

THANKS...

By FENDY Y P

May 24, 2021

By Joseph A

Feb 18, 2021

one the better things im doing with my job since first course i have learned so much . ty to the professor and the school for these classes

By Mustapha M S

Jul 23, 2020

A very nice and educative course it really help me in understanding more about solar PV systems designs

By Nick N

Feb 20, 2021

Excellent courses and teacher. All clear and easy to understand. This is best courses.

Thank you!

By Babatunde T O

Aug 28, 2020

The course is insightful and knowledgeable too. It was a step in the right direction for me.

By Shaikh M I M A

Sep 26, 2020

Very good plzzz add more information

By Francy A

Jul 16, 2021

Very clear and applicable

By Bryan A U T

Sep 13, 2020

Very good

By Kathleen R

Mar 2, 2022

Great overview of solar panel system installation from conception, design and to construction.

By Eric H

Apr 10, 2022

I​nstructor really knows her stuff.

By hussam h

Apr 5, 2022

very good

By Zakariya G S H

Sep 2, 2021

excellent

