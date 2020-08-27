AB
Jan 20, 2022
Great practical course for anyone wanting to understand how to design a PV system. Professor Neal Abrams has done a great job in hosting this course. I found the entire course very enjoyable.
PK
Oct 27, 2020
The course is very focused and use of simple language and examples makes the concept pretty clear. Excellent content and you will end up with good knowledge on Solar Energy System.
By Ulf L•
Aug 27, 2020
Really good course for the design of ongrid PV systems: a lot of practical advice on how to dimension this kind of PV systems. What could be added (but maybe this also for another course): how to design grid independent systems with battery storage and what are (ranges for) prices, on what do they depend etc.
By Pravin K•
Oct 28, 2020
By zarar a•
Sep 10, 2020
Teacher is very elaborative and explained each concept so nicely. Thankfully now i can design solar systems for net metering. Thanks Professor Neal Abrams and Coursera
By paul p•
Dec 28, 2020
this is a course to where you design and spec a PV system, it is well presented and i have learnt many new things . a big thanks to prof Neal Abrams
By MUHAMMAD A•
Jul 11, 2021
Among last few courses I have done here, This is most interesting & full of learnings for Solar Design Engineers.
By MARUTI R P•
Mar 13, 2021
I needed this course for my academic purposes, it is really well designed course and will take you to the depth of solar system design. If you are electrical engineer and need to understand the basics of solar system design you should definitely go for it.
By Saroj K•
Sep 22, 2020
This course was very helpful to me in understanding how to design a solar system based on different environmental condition. I applaud SUNY for coming up with such an effective course regarding solar energy system design.
By ABDULRASHEED L•
Sep 14, 2021
I really enjoyed the training, it was tasking and challenging but well equipped. I am glad that I was able to run the training.
Thanks to Dr. Nel Abrams and the entire cousera.
By Joseph W•
Aug 27, 2021
Good content. The quiz will drive you crazy because some answers to the quizzes are wrong (check the discussion forum). Overall I learnt a lot, thank you!
By rashid k•
Jun 21, 2021
Excellent course for the busy professional to enhance their knowledge and skills in PV Designing from the reputed institute.
By kishan k•
Apr 18, 2021
In this Coursera course you have not mention battery selection,mppt tech. So this knowledge is not enough
By Geron G•
Oct 4, 2020
This course is really great. I learned a lot and boost my confidence by adding new sets of skills.
By Rigert S•
Aug 15, 2020
Good introduction in system sizing and calculation of losses
By Mehran K•
Sep 19, 2020
Great Course, the syllabus covered all the necessary topics in designing a grid connected solar system. Moreover, the lecture delivery style of the instructor was very engaging, which allowed me to finish the course before deadline.
By houssem m•
Jan 23, 2021
really a great course , i would like to give a special thanks to Mr Neal Abrams for the great work i appreciate the effort he made to elaborate such an amazing course , looking forword to learn more from that wonderful Professor .
By Birannaa J•
Dec 24, 2020
Amazing course. I learned a lot from this. Very simple and easy to understand classes. Every scenarios were explained through simple examples make the study much more easy. I recommend to follow this course with out any hesitation.
By Ruben G•
Feb 9, 2022
Excelente curso, he aprendido mucho con el. Recomiendo este curso a toda persona interesada en iniciar su formación en el diseño de sistemas fotovoltaicos. Fue una experienca edificadora y satisfactoria durante todo el curso.
By arunabha s•
Oct 17, 2021
Only suggestion I want to give is that to make sure that the answers in the assignments are solved and given a proper explanation. Rest it was an amazing course with lot of interesting things to learn about solar PV systems.
By Kuldeep R•
Oct 24, 2021
I'm so Happy to attend this course in coursera, over this course all details are good and in depth of knowlaedge given by professor and coursera platform.
I happy to attend next some course on cousera further.🙂👍
By Soorya P S•
Jun 1, 2021
It was really very interesting but tough academic journey of my life. Many times frustrated for not clearing the tests....finally got it...At some places more explanations and examples must be included.
By Alfons B•
Jan 21, 2022
By Nicolás A P L•
Jul 12, 2021
Excellent Course !! It opened my interest in solar energy and allowed me to design a solar installation in a good way. Thank you very much to the University and the professors.
By Ali h•
Feb 22, 2022
this course is very knowledgefull and improved my knowledge in the field of solar enrgy through this courese.
I want to say thanks to coursera and Mr. Neal Abrams sir too.
By Antonio P•
Sep 12, 2021
I want to leave my contribution, so that the evaluation system of other colleagues is improved, meaning that we can download or copy the work in a more user-friendly way.
By Alejandro X T M•
Dec 17, 2020
magnificent course. I learned a lot in these weeks with all the tasks, bibliographic references and with the elaboration of the final project.
My favorite course so far.