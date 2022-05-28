About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

B.Sc. in the field of engineering or a few years of industrial experience from the energy sector

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Photovoltaic Energy Conversion

  • Modelling of the Solar Resource

  • Photovoltaic System Design and Energy Yield Simulations

  • Photovoltaic System Components

Skills you will gain

  • Renewable Energy
  • Photovoltaics
  • Energy Yield Simulations
  • The Solar Resource
  • PV system design
Intermediate Level

B.Sc. in the field of engineering or a few years of industrial experience from the energy sector

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Technical University of Denmark (DTU)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Photovoltaics

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The Solar Resource and Geometry

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Physics of Solar Cells

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 107 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Cell Interconnection and Module Design

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 71 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

