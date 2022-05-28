This course offers you advanced knowledge within the field of photovoltaic system technology. We'll learn about the solar resource and how photovoltaic energy conversion is used to produce electric power. From this fundamental starting point we'll cover the design and fabrication of different solar cell and module technologies, the various photovoltaic system components, how to design a photovoltaic plant and carry out energy yield simulations, essentials in energy economics, O&M and reliability assessment, as well as the role of photovoltaic energy in sustainable energy systems.
Photovoltaic Systems
B.Sc. in the field of engineering or a few years of industrial experience from the energy sector
Photovoltaic Energy Conversion
Modelling of the Solar Resource
Photovoltaic System Design and Energy Yield Simulations
Photovoltaic System Components
- Renewable Energy
- Photovoltaics
- Energy Yield Simulations
- The Solar Resource
- PV system design
DTU focuses on research in technical and natural sciences that contributes to the development of society. As an industrially orientated university, our goal is to supply high-level international research based on combining theory with constructing models and empirical methods.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Photovoltaics
These lectures serve as an introduction to the field of photovoltaics in general, which includes the most basic terminology, an overview of the history of PV as well as the industrial deployment of the technology.
The Solar Resource and Geometry
These lectures cover the physics of the solar resource as well as various irradiance models to calculate the optimal tilt angle necessary for maximizing PV power production.
Physics of Solar Cells
These lectures cover the physics necessary for understanding the working principles of solar cells, as well as an introduction to electrical characterization and modelling of photovoltaic devices.
Cell Interconnection and Module Design
These lectures cover the principles of cell interconnection and properties of various module components necessary for designing and fabricating photovoltaic modules. Optional content is provided dealing with the environmental variables impacting the performance of PV modules in the field.
