By mehmety•
Apr 11, 2021
This course was very detailed and informative that I learned so many new stuff related with the PV systems. The lecturers were qualifed and taught the course content very well. Thank you for all.
By Pedro J R R•
May 7, 2021
It is indeed a very interesting course, I took interesting knowledge out of it and I enjoyed most of it. The first teachers, specially Rasmus, are very clear and very easy to follow. But in the middle of the course there are some quite technical issues and the teacher was very difficult to understand (in addition to a monotous tone) that made me watch it several times to be able to answer the quizzes correctly... in adittion the subtitles do not help, because they seem to be generated automatically and very often misunderstand words (or directly indicates "inaudible"). There is for sure a script for the course, why don't you give the students the script directly, to avoid misunderstandings?
By Mateo G A•
Sep 22, 2021
Excellent course. Thank you to all lectures who taught throughout this course, as well as the learning material provided. I would like suggest that at the end of each module to have a section for practical exercises, because there were some numerical exercises in quizzes that were hard to solve.
By Alex T•
Apr 19, 2022
Rigorous and you will find that having a background in calculus / linear algebra and AP Physics equivalent will help a lot. Worth the trouble though and think they have fixed a few quirks of the autograder on on of the quizes.
By Vedant K•
Sep 13, 2021
This Course has offered me advanced knowledge within the field of photovoltaic technology. It also enabled to learn how photovoltaic energy is used to produce electric power and also the various PV loading Techniques.
By Ashish P•
May 1, 2021
The course is a must for anyone who is planning to enter the solar industry. It has a mixture of theoretical and practical information which helps students to understand the basics vividly. Highly recommended!!
By Juan D P R•
Mar 21, 2021
Excelente curso, Excelente forma de abordar los conceptos básicos y fundamentales que un ingeniero debe dominar para empezar a realizar proyectos relacionados con sistemas fotovoltaicos.
By Erez L•
Apr 18, 2021
Highly detailed and advance course on photovoltaic systems..great lactures and clear presenting...Thank You
By Pushpa K A ( R - R A•
Jun 29, 2021
It's great course. Learned interesting stuff little deeper in the subject. Thanks for the team.
By Luis G J D•
Aug 11, 2021
Accurately explained course on Photovoltaics. I'm very satisfied.
By Diego A•
Oct 29, 2021
Excelente curso, muy bien explicado y con contenido fundamental
By MOHD N I B A H•
Oct 4, 2021
its a good course and really recommended!
By SYED S F 1•
May 9, 2021
very good course understandable thank you
By JHANN C R M•
Nov 29, 2021
Love this course!
By Do A T•
Sep 30, 2021
Great
By Jonathan B•
May 15, 2021
Good Course, Nice Deep Dive into all the systems/physics.
Partially very difficult to understand. (Week 5)
By abdulwahab a•
Aug 27, 2021
Well prepared course which covers everything about PV world from A-Z. Thank you!
By René A G R•
Aug 30, 2021
Buen curso, falta mas casos de dimensionamiento