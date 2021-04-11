Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Photovoltaic Systems by Technical University of Denmark (DTU)

4.6
stars
56 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

This course offers you advanced knowledge within the field of photovoltaic system technology. We'll learn about the solar resource and how photovoltaic energy conversion is used to produce electric power. From this fundamental starting point we'll cover the design and fabrication of different solar cell and module technologies, the various photovoltaic system components, how to design a photovoltaic plant and carry out energy yield simulations, essentials in energy economics, O&M and reliability assessment, as well as the role of photovoltaic energy in sustainable energy systems. This course is unique in that it takes you from the nanoscale physics of a solar cell to the modelling of a utility scale solar farm. The course is made up of 9 sections with an estimated workload of 2-3 hours each. The academic level is targeted at master students at technical universities and engineers from the energy industry. Passing this course offers you a great basis for a career in the field of photovoltaics....
By mehmety

Apr 11, 2021

This course was very detailed and informative that I learned so many new stuff related with the PV systems. The lecturers were qualifed and taught the course content very well. Thank you for all.

By Pedro J R R

May 7, 2021

It is indeed a very interesting course, I took interesting knowledge out of it and I enjoyed most of it. The first teachers, specially Rasmus, are very clear and very easy to follow. But in the middle of the course there are some quite technical issues and the teacher was very difficult to understand (in addition to a monotous tone) that made me watch it several times to be able to answer the quizzes correctly... in adittion the subtitles do not help, because they seem to be generated automatically and very often misunderstand words (or directly indicates "inaudible"). There is for sure a script for the course, why don't you give the students the script directly, to avoid misunderstandings?

By Mateo G A

Sep 22, 2021

Excellent course. Thank you to all lectures who taught throughout this course, as well as the learning material provided. I would like suggest that at the end of each module to have a section for practical exercises, because there were some numerical exercises in quizzes that were hard to solve.

By Alex T

Apr 19, 2022

Rigorous and you will find that having a background in calculus / linear algebra and AP Physics equivalent will help a lot. Worth the trouble though and think they have fixed a few quirks of the autograder on on of the quizes.

By Vedant K

Sep 13, 2021

This Course has offered me advanced knowledge within the field of photovoltaic technology. It also enabled to learn how photovoltaic energy is used to produce electric power and also the various PV loading Techniques.

By Ashish P

May 1, 2021

The course is a must for anyone who is planning to enter the solar industry. It has a mixture of theoretical and practical information which helps students to understand the basics vividly. Highly recommended!!

By Juan D P R

Mar 21, 2021

Excelente curso, Excelente forma de abordar los conceptos básicos y fundamentales que un ingeniero debe dominar para empezar a realizar proyectos relacionados con sistemas fotovoltaicos.

By Erez L

Apr 18, 2021

Highly detailed and advance course on photovoltaic systems..great lactures and clear presenting...Thank You

By Pushpa K A ( R - R A

Jun 29, 2021

It's great course. Learned interesting stuff little deeper in the subject. Thanks for the team.

By Luis G J D

Aug 11, 2021

Accurately explained course on Photovoltaics. I'm very satisfied.

By Diego A

Oct 29, 2021

Excelente curso, muy bien explicado y con contenido fundamental

By MOHD N I B A H

Oct 4, 2021

its a good course and really recommended!

By SYED S F 1

May 9, 2021

very good course understandable thank you

By JHANN C R M

Nov 29, 2021

Love this course!

By Do A T

Sep 30, 2021

Great

By Jonathan B

May 15, 2021

Good Course, Nice Deep Dive into all the systems/physics.

Partially very difficult to understand. (Week 5)

By abdulwahab a

Aug 27, 2021

Well prepared course which covers everything about PV world from A-Z. Thank you!

By René A G R

Aug 30, 2021

Buen curso, falta mas casos de dimensionamiento

