Learner Reviews & Feedback for Solar Energy Systems Overview by University at Buffalo

4.7
stars
627 ratings
159 reviews

By the end of this course, learners will have acquired a broad understanding of the history and mechanics behind converting light into electricity, commonly known as photovoltaics (PV). They are empowered to recognize and describe elements of a PV system, enabling them to: compare the most common types of solar cells, sketch a solar PV system, and analyze differences between rooftop and ground mounting configurations. The course explores economic considerations, touching on solar PV costs for residential and commercial use, incentives, and contrasts solar power with fossil fuel and nuclear plants. This course is ideal for anyone interested in entering the solar power sector, whether fresh to the workforce or switching industries. The curriculum is especially useful for engineers, HVAC installers, architects, and building code inspectors. Material includes online lectures, videos, demos, project work, readings and discussions. This is the first course in the Solar PV for Engineers, Architects and Code Inspectors specialization. To learn more about the specialization, check out a video overview at https://youtu.be/XjkKzbXqA6s....

SM

Apr 22, 2021

The last quiz was too difficult. it took my time more than 1 hour . I have totally got swept .It's awesome course not only by learning materials but also difficulties. Salute the course writer.

PR

Mar 18, 2021

I would like to give lots of thanks to the instructor as she explains everything clearly in details. Really, I get such superb knowledge which I cannot get from online books or posts. Thanks!!!

By steven b

Aug 23, 2020

Extremely beneficial for someone new to solar energy and looking to get a better understanding of the industry. This certainly helps you with basic concepts, terminology and much more.

By Sreeram K M

Aug 7, 2020

The course was extremely informative for beginners and gives a thorough walk through. Well presented. Could understand everything. What was outstanding is the hands on demos.

By Babatunde T O

Jul 22, 2020

It is a very interesting and knowledgeable course. You learn Conversion of light to Electricity, how solar cells came to limelight, ROI on investment etc

By Lavanya A D

Jul 18, 2020

It was great learning about this amazing cost efficient energy source. Definitely going to consider shifting to solar energy consumption.

By ABHIJIT S

Jul 30, 2020

Good Day ,Thank you for informing and offering us of this Specialization Course on Offer which I was unaware of .

Good Day ,Thank you for informing and offering us of this Specialization Course on Offer which I was unaware of .

Thank You to Coursera team as always as this is relevant . Thanks and Warm Regards.ABHIJIT SENGUPTAKolkata , India

By Nadine R

Nov 13, 2020

I really want to appreciate and thank you for this interesting course. It is currently helping me a lot during my training in France since I am working on an innovative BIPV system. I also want to thank you Dr. Canough for your way of teaching. You make learning so interesting. Your explanation was outstanding. I appreciate your enthusiasm for PV systems. It certainly is positively contagious! Thank you :)

By Basher M I M

Apr 28, 2021

Interesting course, especially with Dr. Gay Canough. if there is one thing i could be critique about is that the one equation introduced to us in this course (ROI) was not very clear, even with that example, i feel like it left me with more question marks, but other than that, this course was really interesting and well explained.

By Fazla Z A

Aug 23, 2020

It is a very interesting and knowledgeable course. You learn Conversion of light to Electricity, how solar cells came to limelight, ROI on investment etc. The course was extremely informative for beginners and gives a thorough walk through. Well presented. Could understand everything. What was outstanding is the hands on demos.

By Chrissie A S C

Oct 1, 2020

The course was very easy to understand and it was fun at the same time, there were not many dull moments. Also, the quizzes and the assessment's answers come from the lesson, it is not something that just pops out from nowhere, I have enjoyed it overall and it was not stressful, I did not have to force myself.

By SIDDHESH W

Oct 9, 2020

Very Useful course for beginners and even the students who are currently studying in this field. This course spread awareness about the gifts which we are receiving from nature at zero cost. Also, encourage the student to work in this field and peruse higher-level education in this field.

By Abdelrhman A A

Mar 26, 2021

Thanks a lot, I have learned a lot from you and it was an interesting thing to know about Solar energy and a more benefits than any other sources, it's our duty to encourage our people to use this kind of clean energy to save our world and to ensure better life for the next generations

By gham e

Dec 18, 2020

This is my first course in Coursera and I am very happy with the instructor. She really has the wide knowledge in the field of engineering and financing. She is really an experienced instructor. Thank you very much.

By Emmanuel R A

Nov 2, 2020

Great course. Thank you Mrs. Gay your passion for solar energy has inspired me to start working on my own company and push the renewable energy sector to give up on conventional energy sources for a better future.

By Jorge A A G

Jul 28, 2020

This course is amazing, do not hesitate to take it. I'm looking forward to complete all the courses from this specialization Dr. Canough is a wonderful teacher, the classes are very funny and interesting with her.

By Sohan L B

Jul 16, 2020

100% Efforts by Instructor Gay E Canough

Its amazing to learn how each aspects is being covered in the course.

PRACTICAL Videos of the each parts of the solar was very impressive.

Just Excellent!!!!

By Sayed M

Apr 23, 2021

By Parth R

Mar 19, 2021

By KADCHHA D

Nov 1, 2020

It's a wonderful experience to learn from Prof. Gay E Canough. Mam has 30 years of experience in this field and help me understood with apple to apple comparison.

By Soorya P S

Feb 1, 2021

It was nice experience throughout the course. The way of delivery, information and knowledge received would be very useful in my research and in future academic.

By Othoi K R

Jul 18, 2020

It is a great and easy to follow course taught by an industry professional. If you have already done similar courses you will find it very easy to follow.

By C D

Jan 15, 2021

This Course is very useful to learn the basics and it is useful for my career. I learned lot of things and I gained knowledge practically.

By SILVESTRE P I P

Feb 9, 2021

VERY INTERESTING AND EASY TO UNDERSTAND BUT I WANT TO CONTINUE WITH THE SECOND COURSE . PLEASE SEND US INSTRUCTIONS TO START IT ASAP

By Divye K

Aug 2, 2020

This course is just the basic course for Solar Energy but overall it's a must-do the course if you are interested in Solar Energy.

By Kolawole E O

Oct 6, 2020

This course allows one's exposure into solar energy systems and operation in practice and theoretical knowledge.

Thanks so much!

By Luis B

Nov 3, 2021

The course was excellent and very inspiring .. Thank you very much and I will continue with the following courses

