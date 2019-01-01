Marjaneh Issapour is the Director of Renewable Energy and Sustainability Center (RESC) at Farmingdale State College (FSC) a Campus of State University of New York . She is also a Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Technology at FSC. Her area of research is Renewable and Alternative energy sources . She has expertise in Statistical Modeling of various energy related quantities and factors. She is also knowledgeable in networking technologies and has devoted most of her research to applications related to alternative energy sources; specifically she has worked on Statistical Model for Energy Intensity. She is currently involved with dinking water quality research along with her student.