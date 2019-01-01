Profile

Marjaneh Issapour

Director

    Bio

    Marjaneh Issapour is the Director of Renewable Energy and Sustainability Center (RESC) at Farmingdale State College (FSC) a Campus of State University of New York . She is also a Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Technology at FSC. Her area of research is Renewable and Alternative energy sources . She has expertise in Statistical Modeling of various energy related quantities and factors. She is also knowledgeable in networking technologies and has devoted most of her research to applications related to alternative energy sources; specifically she has worked on Statistical Model for Energy Intensity. She is currently involved with dinking water quality research along with her student.

    Courses

    Renewable Energy: Fundamentals and Job Opportunities

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder