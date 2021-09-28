About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Renewable Energy Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o technical background needed. Just basic math skills.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • H​ow electricity systems work, from both technical and institutional perspectives

  • -​The challenges and opportunities arising from renewables in electricity systems

Skills you will gain

  • Electricity systems
  • Wind Power
  • Renewable Energy
  • Solar Energy
  • Sustainable Energy
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction and Renewable Power Basics

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 88 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Grid Operations and Grid Integration

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 80 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Storage and Demand Flexibility

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 118 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Power Structure Industry and ISOs

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 90 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM RENEWABLE POWER AND ELECTRICITY SYSTEMS

About the Renewable Energy Specialization

Renewable Energy

