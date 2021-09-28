The energy revolution in underway. Renewable energy is growing at an astounding pace - notably in electricity. Wind turbines and solar photovoltaic (PV) systems account for most new power plants built worldwide, and are essential to building a low-carbon and sustainable energy future. As a result, there are countless new opportunities in renewable electricity.
No technical background needed. Just basic math skills.
How electricity systems work, from both technical and institutional perspectives
-The challenges and opportunities arising from renewables in electricity systems
University of Colorado Boulder
Introduction and Renewable Power Basics
The first lesson provides an overview of the course. The second lesson explains how electricity is measured and defined, and then dives into the market and technical details of the two fastest-growing renewable electricity technologies: wind turbines and solar photovoltaic (PV).
Grid Operations and Grid Integration
Electricity systems - also called grids - must provide reliable electricity, all the time. This task is further challenged by the rapid growth in wind turbines and solar PV, which are subject to fluctuations in the wind and the sun. These lessons explain how electricity systems use different types of power plants to provide reliable electricity, and then explores the rapidly changing topic of ‘grid integration’ - how to integrate large amounts of new wind and solar PV while maintaining grid reliability.
Storage and Demand Flexibility
Two specific tools to ease grid integration of variable renewables stand out for their potential: Storage and demand flexibility. These lessons discuss how storage and demand flexibility work, describe their current status and limitations, and identify key opportunities.
Power Structure Industry and ISOs
Electricity systems’ institutional and regulatory structures are changing worldwide, and competition is playing a growing role in electricity generation. Why is this happening, and what does it mean for renewables? These lessons use case studies of Ghana, France, the UAE, and others to illustrate how the electricity industry is shifting, and discuss the growing role of Independent System Operators (ISOs) in grid operation and planning.
About the Renewable Energy Specialization
This specialization is for learners wanting a thorough understanding of renewable energy concepts, tools, and applications. This knowledge can be employed to advance in your current work, to move into the renewable energy field, and to promote sustainability at home and in your community. New technologies, new market structures, and new business models make renewable energy a dynamic, entrepreneurial, and exciting field. This specialization focuses on pragmatic and fact-based information, including real-world costs and technical performance, market trends, and web-based analysis tools. We use lectures, case studies, and interviews with industry leaders to provide a comprehensive and up-to-date education on renewable energy.
