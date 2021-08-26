Chevron Left
The energy revolution in underway. Renewable energy is growing at an astounding pace - notably in electricity. Wind turbines and solar photovoltaic (PV) systems account for most new power plants built worldwide, and are essential to building a low-carbon and sustainable energy future. As a result, there are countless new opportunities in renewable electricity. This course provides a solid grounding in the basics of renewable electricity. We'll start with how electricity is measured, how electricity systems operate, and how renewable technologies like wind turbines and solar PV work. We'll then cover technical and market fundamentals: how and why renewables are driving change in electricity systems worldwide, how electricity systems are changing to accommodate all these new renewables, and what that all means for those seeking to understand and participate in the global transformation of electricity systems. This global transformation is just beginning; with knowledge gained from this course you'll be ready to jump on board. Course logo image credit: "Wind Turbine" icon courtesy of Vectors Point from the Noun Project....

CC

Sep 28, 2021

Very Interesting course about an aspect of the renewable energy industry that I had not yet studied.

AK

Jan 30, 2022

Wonderful high level overview. The instructor was able to make everything very understandable.

By Giulio G

Aug 26, 2021

The course provides a very good introduction to the basics of the electricity market. It commendable that the course is not focused on the US market, but also analyses case studies and models from other countries, which makes the content more interesting for non-US users. I believe the same effort should be put in selecting material that is not so tightly related to the US market and institutions. The reading material is actually meant to provide information additional to the video lectures and is not required to correctly answer the exam. The exams questions are perhaps a bit too easy, but you do fail them if you do not pay attention to the video lecture. Overall, I am satisfied with the course and would warmly suggest it to users interested in learning more about renewables and electricity markets in general.

By Handrata R J

Sep 14, 2021

This course gives you a powerful basic knowledge of electricity, especially the renewable electricity system. It provides you with not only video lectures like regular courses, but it shows you case studies from different continents and also interviews with experienced persons in the field so that you understand the differences of electricity industry around the world and the practices in it. Even when the exams are pretty easy, the questions sum up most of the course material.

Overall, I am really satisfied and I enjoy this course. I suggest everyone that wants to know about basics of renewable power and electricity systems to try this course.

By Yogesh B

Mar 20, 2022

This is my first course on renewable power and it is amazing. Learnt a lot from Mr. Paul in this emerging field. Specially i liked the format of this course which suggests the reading some specific pages on international papers/documents for learning on the context.

By Corey C

Sep 29, 2021

Very Interesting course about an aspect of the renewable energy industry that I had not yet studied.

By Ashlee K

Jan 30, 2022

Wonderful high level overview. The instructor was able to make everything very understandable.

By Nijat A

Aug 27, 2021

Thank you for amazing course. I improved my knowlodge with your compresive course.

By Luis C

Jan 23, 2022

h​ow the renewable power and electricity work

By KONRAD M

Aug 24, 2021

well organized presentation of the subject

By Rod S

Sep 9, 2021

Great lectures and content

By Kah Y T

Mar 24, 2022

Good & wide exposure!!!

By Sakshya S

Apr 19, 2022

amazing

By sultan

May 9, 2022

GOOD

By MARIO A G C

Jul 29, 2021

es un muy buen curso

By Jonathan W

Jan 11, 2022

Good introduction to the field of renewable power and electricity systems, but nothing more. This course is not the right one for technical interested people or engineers with electrical background, due to missing technical depth of the course.

By Emmanuella O

Nov 12, 2021

It's more of a factual course than an introductory course or a foundational course. It doesn't quite capture engineering in electricity systems or renewable energy.

By mena h

Oct 9, 2021

g​ood

