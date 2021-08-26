CC
Sep 28, 2021
Very Interesting course about an aspect of the renewable energy industry that I had not yet studied.
AK
Jan 30, 2022
Wonderful high level overview. The instructor was able to make everything very understandable.
By Giulio G•
Aug 26, 2021
The course provides a very good introduction to the basics of the electricity market. It commendable that the course is not focused on the US market, but also analyses case studies and models from other countries, which makes the content more interesting for non-US users. I believe the same effort should be put in selecting material that is not so tightly related to the US market and institutions. The reading material is actually meant to provide information additional to the video lectures and is not required to correctly answer the exam. The exams questions are perhaps a bit too easy, but you do fail them if you do not pay attention to the video lecture. Overall, I am satisfied with the course and would warmly suggest it to users interested in learning more about renewables and electricity markets in general.
By Handrata R J•
Sep 14, 2021
This course gives you a powerful basic knowledge of electricity, especially the renewable electricity system. It provides you with not only video lectures like regular courses, but it shows you case studies from different continents and also interviews with experienced persons in the field so that you understand the differences of electricity industry around the world and the practices in it. Even when the exams are pretty easy, the questions sum up most of the course material.
Overall, I am really satisfied and I enjoy this course. I suggest everyone that wants to know about basics of renewable power and electricity systems to try this course.
By Yogesh B•
Mar 20, 2022
This is my first course on renewable power and it is amazing. Learnt a lot from Mr. Paul in this emerging field. Specially i liked the format of this course which suggests the reading some specific pages on international papers/documents for learning on the context.
By Corey C•
Sep 29, 2021
By Ashlee K•
Jan 30, 2022
By Nijat A•
Aug 27, 2021
Thank you for amazing course. I improved my knowlodge with your compresive course.
By Luis C•
Jan 23, 2022
how the renewable power and electricity work
By KONRAD M•
Aug 24, 2021
well organized presentation of the subject
By Rod S•
Sep 9, 2021
Great lectures and content
By Kah Y T•
Mar 24, 2022
Good & wide exposure!!!
By Sakshya S•
Apr 19, 2022
amazing
By sultan•
May 9, 2022
GOOD
By MARIO A G C•
Jul 29, 2021
es un muy buen curso
By Jonathan W•
Jan 11, 2022
Good introduction to the field of renewable power and electricity systems, but nothing more. This course is not the right one for technical interested people or engineers with electrical background, due to missing technical depth of the course.
By Emmanuella O•
Nov 12, 2021
It's more of a factual course than an introductory course or a foundational course. It doesn't quite capture engineering in electricity systems or renewable energy.
By mena h•
Oct 9, 2021
good