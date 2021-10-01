By Corey C•
Sep 30, 2021
A great follow up course to the Renewable Power and Electricity Systems course and introduced me to a variety of renewable energy futures that I had not yet been fully introduced to. I would recommend this course to anyone who is interested in this field to or if you simply want to better understand how energy might work in the future.
By Zulfiqar A•
Feb 12, 2022
Renewable energy futures by Colorado Boulder is a very good introductory course on futue of renewable energy resource technologies and utilization.
By José R F B•
Feb 23, 2022
Great presentation and good documentation about renewable future. Videos are very interesting and well planned.
By Шевцова С В•
Mar 15, 2022
a structured and informative course, that gives a good overview of current renewables state
By Dwiky A H•
Jan 6, 2022
good insight for renewable energy uses and its ancillary service
By Ardi A N•
Oct 24, 2021
Very nice course, I got a lot of insights
By Raja M A F•
Aug 9, 2021
Amazing course by a brilliant professor.
By Shayan B•
Mar 17, 2022
Everything was perfect, EVERYTHING...
By Rod S•
Sep 9, 2021
Great lectures and content
By noel j•
Aug 3, 2021
very educative
By maddineni n•
Jan 7, 2022
good course
By Ratna L D•
Oct 1, 2021
excellent
By Suryansh U•
Aug 11, 2021
very informative and precious knowledge
By V T B•
Jan 28, 2022
good