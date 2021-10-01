Chevron Left
Renewable energy's future is bright, yet uncertain. Will it continue to grow rapidly? Is current growth sufficient to achieve climate stabilization? How do related technologies, like electric vehicles and heat pumps, fit in? This course will shed light on the many confusing and at-times inconsistent claims and predictions for renewable energy. We’ll review promising new renewable technologies and approaches, such as floating platforms for wind turbines and building-integrated photovoltaics (PV), and point out key opportunities and limitations. We’ll take a close look at possible futures of enabling technologies such as electricity storage, electric vehicles and hydrogen, which can support and enhance renewables. We’ll then unravel key trends and new approaches, such as distributed energy and electrification, and explain how they affect renewable energy’s future. Renewable energy, aided by enabling technologies such as electric vehicles and storage, will eventually dominate energy systems worldwide. From this course, you’ll learn the current status and likely future paths of renewable energy. With this knowledge, you’ll be able to pinpoint the opportunities in this vibrant industry and get in front of the change. Course logo image credit: "Wind Turbine" icon courtesy of Vectors Point from the Noun Project....

By Corey C

Sep 30, 2021

A great follow up course to the Renewable Power and Electricity Systems course and introduced me to a variety of renewable energy futures that I had not yet been fully introduced to. I would recommend this course to anyone who is interested in this field to or if you simply want to better understand how energy might work in the future.

By Zulfiqar A

Feb 12, 2022

R​enewable energy futures by Colorado Boulder is a very good introductory course on futue of renewable energy resource technologies and utilization.

By José R F B

Feb 23, 2022

Great presentation and good documentation about renewable future. Videos are very interesting and well planned.

By Шевцова С В

Mar 15, 2022

​a structured and informative course, that gives a good overview of current renewables state

By Dwiky A H

Jan 6, 2022

good insight for renewable energy uses and its ancillary service

By Ardi A N

Oct 24, 2021

Very nice course, I got a lot of insights

By Raja M A F

Aug 9, 2021

Amazing course by a brilliant professor.

By Shayan B

Mar 17, 2022

Everything was perfect, EVERYTHING...

By Rod S

Sep 9, 2021

Great lectures and content

By noel j

Aug 3, 2021

very educative

By maddineni n

Jan 7, 2022

good course

By Ratna L D

Oct 1, 2021

e​xcellent

By Suryansh U

Aug 11, 2021

very informative and precious knowledge

By V T B

Jan 28, 2022

good

