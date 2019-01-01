Dr. Jorge Santiago-Aviles is an emeritus faculty member in the electrical and systems engineering department at the University of Pennsylvania. He was born and received his early education in Puerto Rico, his BS in Physics from the University of Puerto Rico, and his Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from the Pennsylvania State University. His research focuses on sensors/actuators, electronic materials and charge storage systems. In addition to research, Dr. Santiago-Aviles teaches courses in microfabrication, circuits, batteries and super-caps, and photovoltaic systems.