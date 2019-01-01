Profile

Riwal Plougoven

Professeur Chargé de Cours

    Bio

    Riwal Plougonven has worked on atmospheric dynamics since his PhD at the Laboratoire de Météorologie Dynamique (1999-2002). He has been a post-doc at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, has been a lecturer at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. His main topics of research have been atmospheric dynamics and internal gravity waves, using theoretical, numerical and observational approaches. Since 2013 he has started working and teaching on wind energy, with a focus on wind forecasting.

    Courses

    Wind resources for renewable energies

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder