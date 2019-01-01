Riwal Plougonven has worked on atmospheric dynamics since his PhD at the Laboratoire de Météorologie Dynamique (1999-2002). He has been a post-doc at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, has been a lecturer at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. His main topics of research have been atmospheric dynamics and internal gravity waves, using theoretical, numerical and observational approaches. Since 2013 he has started working and teaching on wind energy, with a focus on wind forecasting.