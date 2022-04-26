About this Course

Intermediate Level

Fundamentals of e​nvironmental sciences or engineering

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Intermediate Level

École Polytechnique

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Basics on climate, energy and meteorology

10 videos (Total 102 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week 2

3 hours to complete

Hydro and fluvial power

10 videos (Total 87 min)
Week 3

4 hours to complete

Wind power

8 videos (Total 83 min)
Week 4

3 hours to complete

Solar Power

8 videos (Total 73 min)

