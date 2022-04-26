The development of hydro, wind and solar power is growing strongly with as one objective to limit and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. All these renewable energies are intermittent with more or less strong variability. This course provides the basis for estimating the resource of these different modes of production and understanding the physical causes of intermittency and seasonal variability. The different modes of electricity production are detailed as well as the sensitivity induced by meteorological variations. Short and medium term forecast becomes a fundamental issue in the development of these renewable energies and in their integration to the electricity network. We therefore present the methods and tools used for a reliable forecast of the electricity production of hydro, wind and solar power plants.
Hydro, Wind & Solar power: Resources, Variability & ForecastÉcole Polytechnique
About this Course
Fundamentals of environmental sciences or engineering
Fundamentals of environmental sciences or engineering
Offered by
École Polytechnique
École polytechnique combines research, teaching and innovation at the highest scientific and technological level worldwide to meet the challenges of the 21st century. At the forefront of French engineering schools for more than 200 years, its education promotes a culture of multidisciplinary scientific excellence, open in a strong humanist tradition.\n
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Basics on climate, energy and meteorology
This module provides some basic knowledge on energy and meteorology.
Hydro and fluvial power
Wind power
Solar Power
Reviews
- 5 stars75%
- 4 stars12.50%
- 3 stars12.50%
TOP REVIEWS FROM HYDRO, WIND & SOLAR POWER: RESOURCES, VARIABILITY & FORECAST
it was one of the best courses in renewable energy that a an electrcal engineer can pass.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.