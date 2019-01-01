Philippe Drobinski is research director at CNRS and specialized in meteorology and regional climate modelling. He has coordinated several national and international projects on Mediterranean meteorology and climate and its impact on water and energy (e.g. the international program HyMeX on the Mediterranean water cycle). At Ecole polytechnique, Philippe Drobinski coordinates the TREND-X program on energy transition. He is the author or co-author of more than 130 book chapters and articles. He teaches meteorology and renewable energy resources at Masters level at Ecole Polytechnique.