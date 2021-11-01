By ELMER P M P•
Nov 1, 2021
thank you
By Andre S•
May 27, 2022
renewable energy is unpredictable compared to current energy (coal, nuclear etc). This course gives good insight in how the characteristics are measured and what the effects are on a renewable energy system
By gaurav d•
Feb 18, 2022
Very informative sessions to know the variability in renewable energy. The global scenario in Hydel, wind, solar and wind energy.
By علی ا•
Apr 27, 2022
it was one of the best courses in renewable energy that a an electrcal engineer can pass.
By Arturo M O•
Jan 19, 2022
It was a great course! I totally recommend!
By Avinash S•
May 23, 2022
Very Helpful
By SAFA P A•
Dec 18, 2021
Thank you!
By Siddharth A•
Apr 4, 2022
excellent
By Marin G•
Nov 18, 2021
Great
By Anshul Y•
Mar 29, 2022
grateful