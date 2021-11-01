Chevron Left
Hydro, Wind & Solar power: Resources, Variability & Forecast by École Polytechnique

4.7
stars
22 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

The development of hydro, wind and solar power is growing strongly with as one objective to limit and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. All these renewable energies are intermittent with more or less strong variability. This course provides the basis for estimating the resource of these different modes of production and understanding the physical causes of intermittency and seasonal variability. The different modes of electricity production are detailed as well as the sensitivity induced by meteorological variations. Short and medium term forecast becomes a fundamental issue in the development of these renewable energies and in their integration to the electricity network. We therefore present the methods and tools used for a reliable forecast of the electricity production of hydro, wind and solar power plants. This MOOC has been supported by Ecole Polytechnique and was developed in the frame of the Energy4Climate Interdisciplinary Center of Institut Polytechnique de Paris in collaboration with Ecole des Ponts...

Reviews

Filter by:

Reviews for Hydro, Wind & Solar power: Resources, Variability & Forecast

By ELMER P M P

Nov 1, 2021

thank you

By Andre S

May 27, 2022

renewable energy is unpredictable compared to current energy (coal, nuclear etc). This course gives good insight in how the characteristics are measured and what the effects are on a renewable energy system

By gaurav d

Feb 18, 2022

Very informative sessions to know the variability in renewable energy. The global scenario in Hydel, wind, solar and wind energy.

By علی ا

Apr 27, 2022

it was one of the best courses in renewable energy that a an electrcal engineer can pass.

By Arturo M O

Jan 19, 2022

It was a great course! I totally recommend!

By Avinash S

May 23, 2022

Very Helpful

By SAFA P A

Dec 18, 2021

Thank you!

By Siddharth A

Apr 4, 2022

excellent

By Marin G

Nov 18, 2021

Great

By Anshul Y

Mar 29, 2022

grateful

