Solar and wind offer clean and renewable ways to produce large amounts of electricity. They have boomed over the last few years, evolving from an eco-daydream to a major market and showing unprecedented growth rates. Yet, installing solar panels and wind turbines is by no means the end of the story. The electrical grid, which connects production means to the end-users’ sockets, is not a simple electron pipe. It is the beating heart of our electricity system and ensures its stability. Solar and wind raise specific challenges for the grid, and these challenges will have to be tackled if we want to deploy larger amounts of renewable sources.
What you will learn
Main physical and economical ingredients of the electrical grid
Current grid stability : motivation, issue and operation
Challenges raised by the integration of larger amounts of wind and solar power sources
Main options considered to circumvent these issues, with their potentials and their limitations
- Understand upcoming grid challenges for renewable energy sources
- identify the main actors and mechanisms of the current electrical grid
École Polytechnique
École polytechnique combines research, teaching and innovation at the highest scientific and technological level worldwide to meet the challenges of the 21st century. At the forefront of French engineering schools for more than 200 years, its education promotes a culture of multidisciplinary scientific excellence, open in a strong humanist tradition.\n
Introduction
The electrical grid today
Getting solar and wind onto the grid
Conclusions
An excellent course that focuses on the dispatch of renewable energy, specifically, wind and solar, and highlights the problems and the presents the possible solutions!
