About this Course

What you will learn

  • Main physical and economical ingredients of the electrical grid

  • Current grid stability : motivation, issue and operation

  • Challenges raised by the integration of larger amounts of wind and solar power sources

  • Main options considered to circumvent these issues, with their potentials and their limitations

Skills you will gain

  • Understand upcoming grid challenges for renewable energy sources
  • identify the main actors and mechanisms of the current electrical grid
Offered by

École Polytechnique

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 minutes to complete

Introduction

6 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 6 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The electrical grid today

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Getting solar and wind onto the grid

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 50 min)
Week
4

Week 4

12 minutes to complete

Conclusions

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading

