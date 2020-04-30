About this Course

2,886 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
French
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
French

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

École Polytechnique

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Cours 1

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Cours 2

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Cours 3

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Cours 4

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 107 min), 1 reading

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INITIATION À LA THÉORIE DES DISTRIBUTIONS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder