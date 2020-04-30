Une fonction discontinue peut-elle être solution d'une équation différentielle? Comment définir rigoureusement la masse de Dirac (une "fonction" d'intégrale un, nulle partout sauf en un point) et ses dérivées? Peut-on définir une notion de "dérivée d'ordre fractionnaire"? Cette initiation aux distributions répond à ces questions - et à bien d'autres.
Initiation à la théorie des distributionsÉcole Polytechnique
About this Course
2,886 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
French
Subtitles: French
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
French
Subtitles: French
Offered by
École Polytechnique
École polytechnique combines research, teaching and innovation at the highest scientific and technological level worldwide to meet the challenges of the 21st century. At the forefront of French engineering schools for more than 200 years, its education promotes a culture of multidisciplinary scientific excellence, open in a strong humanist tradition.\n
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Cours 1
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete
Cours 2
1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete
Cours 3
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Cours 4
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 107 min), 1 reading
Reviews
- 5 stars85.71%
- 4 stars9.52%
- 3 stars4.76%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INITIATION À LA THÉORIE DES DISTRIBUTIONS
View all reviews
by RYApr 30, 2020
je suis satisfait pour ce cour ,merci infiniment pour tout le staf
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.