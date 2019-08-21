By Luis A•
Aug 21, 2019
Great course it does exactly what it sets out to do and that is give you a start to the vast subject of theory of distributions. I would have preferred to have more practical exercises specially solving partial differential equations and applying Fourier analysis but the course is already long and you cannot cover everything.
By Fredj R•
Jun 20, 2017
Very good course, you learn a lot about differential equations and math in general. And especially how to handle discontinuities in differential equation. Which very good in circuit theory and signal processing, quantum physics, and science in general. Also very good course about functions and how to operations at the functions and operators level as compared to numeric and regular function analysis. So great course, I feel I have more analytical tools to solve real world problems and learned something important about theorie and the world.
By Blondeau•
Jun 9, 2017
Le cours de l'initiation à la théorie des distributions m'a permis de me remettre le "pied à l'étrier" par des notions fondamentales de l'analyse fonctionnelle. Bravo aux professeurs qui ont réalisés ce cours et des travaux dirigés avec d'excellente correction. Un grand merci.
Sylvain
By RLee•
Sep 15, 2019
exemples de corriges sont bien demontres. mais beaucoup plus de QCM doivent etre ajoutees.
By Rahil Y•
May 1, 2020
je suis satisfait pour ce cour ,merci infiniment pour tout le staf
By Omar L•
Jun 3, 2018
cours parfait, Merci.
By landry E•
Apr 6, 2018
Ce cours est très intéressant. il est détaillé
By Miguel A G O•
Aug 30, 2020
Très bon cours