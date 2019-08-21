Chevron Left
4.8
stars
21 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

Une fonction discontinue peut-elle être solution d'une équation différentielle? Comment définir rigoureusement la masse de Dirac (une "fonction" d'intégrale un, nulle partout sauf en un point) et ses dérivées? Peut-on définir une notion de "dérivée d'ordre fractionnaire"? Cette initiation aux distributions répond à ces questions - et à bien d'autres....

By Luis A

Aug 21, 2019

Great course it does exactly what it sets out to do and that is give you a start to the vast subject of theory of distributions. I would have preferred to have more practical exercises specially solving partial differential equations and applying Fourier analysis but the course is already long and you cannot cover everything.

By Fredj R

Jun 20, 2017

Very good course, you learn a lot about differential equations and math in general. And especially how to handle discontinuities in differential equation. Which very good in circuit theory and signal processing, quantum physics, and science in general. Also very good course about functions and how to operations at the functions and operators level as compared to numeric and regular function analysis. So great course, I feel I have more analytical tools to solve real world problems and learned something important about theorie and the world.

By Blondeau

Jun 9, 2017

Le cours de l'initiation à la théorie des distributions m'a permis de me remettre le "pied à l'étrier" par des notions fondamentales de l'analyse fonctionnelle. Bravo aux professeurs qui ont réalisés ce cours et des travaux dirigés avec d'excellente correction. Un grand merci.

Sylvain

By RLee

Sep 15, 2019

exemples de corriges sont bien demontres. mais beaucoup plus de QCM doivent etre ajoutees.

By Rahil Y

May 1, 2020

je suis satisfait pour ce cour ,merci infiniment pour tout le staf

By Omar L

Jun 3, 2018

cours parfait, Merci.

By landry E

Apr 6, 2018

Ce cours est très intéressant. il est détaillé

By Miguel A G O

Aug 30, 2020

Très bon cours

