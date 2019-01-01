École Polytechnique Logo

École polytechnique combines research, teaching and innovation at the highest scientific and technological level worldwide to meet the challenges of the 21st century. At the forefront of French engineering schools for more than 200 years, its education promotes a culture of multidisciplinary scientific excellence, open in a strong humanist tradition.\n L’École polytechnique associe recherche, enseignement et innovation au meilleur niveau scientifique et technologique mondial pour répondre aux défis du XXIe siècle. En tête des écoles d’ingénieur françaises depuis plus de 200 ans, sa formation promeut une culture d’excellence scientifique pluridisciplinaire, ouverte dans une forte tradition humaniste.

Courses and Specializations

Digital Business
Digital Business Specialization

Available now

Voyages de l'infiniment grand à l'infiniment petit
Voyages de l'infiniment grand à l'infiniment petit Specialization

Available now

Alain Aspect

Alain Aspect

Professor
Physics
Alexandre Stegner

Alexandre Stegner

Professeur Chargé de Cours
Département de Mécanique, Ecole Polytechnique
Alexis Tantet

Alexis Tantet

Professeur assistant
Département de mécanique, École Polytechnique
Benjamin RICHARD

Benjamin RICHARD

Head of Lab IRSN
Civil engineering
Bonnassieux yvan

Bonnassieux yvan

Professor
Physic departement
Carl Graham

Carl Graham

Département de Mathématiques Appliquées de l'École Polytechnique
Claire Vandermeersch

Claire Vandermeersch

Médiatrice documentaire
Cédric Giry

Cédric Giry

Associate Professor ENS Paris-Saclay
Civil Engineering
Daniel Suchet

Daniel Suchet

Dr
Ecole polytechnique, Institut du Photovoltaïque d'Ile de France (IPVF)
Emmanuel de Langre

Emmanuel de Langre

Professor
Mechanics
Erik Johnson

Erik Johnson

CNRS Researcher
Laboratoire de Physique des Interfaces et des Couches Minces (LPICM)
Francesco Sottile

Francesco Sottile

Researcher
Laboratoire des Solides Irradies (LSI), Ecole Polytechnique
Gilles Horowitz

Gilles Horowitz

Emeritus Research Fellow
Laboratoire de Physique des Interfaces et des Couches Minces (LPICM)
Isabelle Schaffner

Isabelle Schaffner

Professeur de français
Département des Langues et Cultures, École Polytechnique
Jean Dalibard

Jean Dalibard

Professeur
Collège de France
Jean François Semblat

Jean François Semblat

Professor ENSTA-Paris
Mechanics
Jean-René Chazottes

Jean-René Chazottes

Directeur de Recherche (CNRS) & Professeur chargé de cours
Département de Mathématiques Appliquées
Jordi Badosa

Jordi Badosa

Research Engineer
Julie André

Julie André

Maître de Conférences en français
Département des Langues et Cultures, École Polytechnique
Lucia Reining

Lucia Reining

Directrice de Recherche au CNRS
Theoretical Spectroscopy Group
Manuel Joffre

Manuel Joffre

DR CNRS et Professeur associé à l'Ecole polytechnique
Département de Physique
Martial Haeffelin

Martial Haeffelin

Senior Research Scientist
Mathieu de Naurois

Mathieu de Naurois

DR CNRS et Professeur associé
Département de Physique
Mathis Plapp

Mathis Plapp

Assistant Professor
Physics Department
Michel Brune

Michel Brune

Professor
Physics
Michel Fleuriet

Michel Fleuriet

Administrator PE Fund Xerys
Finance
Nicolas Arnaud

Nicolas Arnaud

Chargé de recherche
Laboratoire de l'Accélérateur Linéaire (LAL, CNRS/IN2P3 et Univ. Paris-Sud)
Olivier Bertrand

Olivier Bertrand

Professeur de français
Département des Langues et Cultures, École Polytechnique
Olivier Doaré

Olivier Doaré

Professor
IMSIA, ENSTA Paristech
Olivier Drapier

Olivier Drapier

Directeur de recherche
Laboratoire Leprince-Ringuet (LLR, Ecole Polytechnique et CNRS/IN2P3)
Philippe Drobinski

Philippe Drobinski

Senior research scientist & Professor
Laboratoire de Météorologie Dynamique - Institut Pierre Simon Laplace (LMD - IPSL)
Philippe Grangier

Philippe Grangier

Professeur à l'Ecole polytechnique, Directeur de recherche au CNRS
Physique
Philippe Schune

Philippe Schune

Physicien
Département de Physique des Particules - CEA
Philippe Tibi

Philippe Tibi

Professeur chargé de cours
Pr. Bernard Drevillon

Pr. Bernard Drevillon

Professor at Ecole polytechnique
Former Director of the Thin Film Laboratory at Ecole polytechnique (LPICM)
Prof. François Golse

Prof. François Golse

Professeur à l'Ecole polytechnique
Département de mathématiques
Prof. Yvan Martel

Prof. Yvan Martel

Professeur à l'Ecole polytechnique
Département de mathématiques
Riwal Plougoven

Riwal Plougoven

Professeur Chargé de Cours
Mécanique
Romain Beaume

Romain Beaume

Chargé Mission chaire MIX
50% Ecole polytechnique + 50% ParisTech
Rémi Maniak

Rémi Maniak

Full-Time Professor
Innovation Management
Stéphanie Boutevin

Stéphanie Boutevin

Chargée d'enseignement et de médiation documentaire
Bibliothèque de Polytechnique
Sylvie Méléard

Sylvie Méléard

Professeur de l'Ecole polytechnique
Centre de Mathématiques Appliquées
Sébastien Descotes-Genon

Sébastien Descotes-Genon

Directeur de recherche
Laboratoire de Physique Théorique (LPT, CNRS/INP et Univ. Paris-Sud)
Vincent Kemlin

Vincent Kemlin

Chargé d'enseignement à l'Ecole polytechnique
Physics
Xavier Amandolese

Xavier Amandolese

Lecturer
Mechanics
