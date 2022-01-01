- analyze a digital business process
- choose a KPI
- understand the contexts and ecosystems of digital business
- apply the principles of growth hacking
- define and formulate a strategic shift
- Modeling
- Product Planning
- Intellectual Capital
- Business Ecosystem
Digital Business Specialization
Understand Digital Business rules and mechanisms. Develop an analytical approach and a critical sense of the changes taking place in Digital Business
What you will learn
You will learn concepts and mechanisms impacting the digital economy and society at large. You will develop analytical and business skills.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
LVMH (luxury goods), Huawei (telecommunications), Energysquare (energy) : 3 companies with very different sizes, histories and DNA. And yet, they all face the same challenge : innovate and adapt to be the market leader in their respective industry sector. In the capstone module, the Learner will study each of these three companies from a different perspective : analyst, consultant and manager. Each perspective will require applying a different set of skills, such as analysing a digital business process, defining and formulating a strategic shift, applying the principles of growth hacking, and many more.
Through your assignments, you will develop analytical, evaluation and creative skills entirely independently.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Digital Business - Understand the digital world
Facebook, AirBnB, Tesla, Amazon, Uber. In just a few years, companies like these have changed the face of the global economy. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of start-ups are disrupting old business models, taking on centennial industrial groups – and winning. It’s clear that the rules of business have changed forever.
Digital business - Act on the digital world
The idea that digital technology triggers profound change in companies is largely accepted. There is indeed no question that the digital world is profoundly changing business life. Everyone is now on the same page. But with the digital world come a lot of misconceptions and buzzwords. You can no longer get by with these commonplaces or general ideas. You need to gain a detailed understanding of the main new management paradigms: new marketing approaches, the role of data in data-driven management, large businesses’ struggle to innovate, etc. This will give you precise insight into changes at work. Without precision, it is difficult to understand. Without understanding, it is impossible to act.
Digital business - Grow on digital world
Digital-driven changes are both generic and specific. Most transformations apply to all industries, equally and without exception. But in some industries or places, digital transformations are singular and atypical. To be a player in the digital world, you will need to master both the transformations common to all industries and the transformations at work on certain verticals. Retail and the sharing economy are emblematic of markets where specific transformations are unfolding. This module will tell you how.
Digital Business - Capstone project
LVMH! Huawei! Energysquare! Three companies in very different industries: luxury goods, telecommunications, energy. Three companies with very different sizes, histories and DNA. And yet, they all share the same objective: to innovate and change, and so to remain or become leaders in their respective markets. The multiple questions that this raises for them warrant your close attention. In this capstone module, you will study each of these three companies and will in turn be an analyst, a consultant and a manager, depending on the assignment. You will use the knowledge acquired in the three MOOCs of this specialization to complete your assignments: analyse a digital business process, define and formulate a strategic shift, apply the principles of growth hacking, and more.
Offered by
Institut Mines-Télécom
Institut Mines-Télécom is a public institution dedicated to higher education, research and innovation in engineering and digital technologies.
École Polytechnique
École polytechnique combines research, teaching and innovation at the highest scientific and technological level worldwide to meet the challenges of the 21st century. At the forefront of French engineering schools for more than 200 years, its education promotes a culture of multidisciplinary scientific excellence, open in a strong humanist tradition.\n
