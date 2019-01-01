Thomas Houy is an Associate Professor in Management Science at Télécom ParisTech, where he teaches business strategy and entrepreneurship. His research investigates some generally accepted ideas surrounding digital start-ups. His books and articles offer results that are directly applicable by the entrepreneur community. He teaches at Paris-Dauphine University and at the École Nationale de la Statistique et de l’Administration Économique (ENSAE). He has founded several businesses and now offers coaching and mentoring to start-ups.