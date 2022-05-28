Digital-driven changes are both generic and specific. Most transformations apply to all industries, equally and without exception. But in some industries or places, digital transformations are singular and atypical. To be a player in the digital world, you will need to master both the transformations common to all industries and the transformations at work on certain verticals. Retail and the sharing economy are emblematic of markets where specific transformations are unfolding. This module will tell you how.
This course is part of the Digital Business Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
École Polytechnique
École polytechnique combines research, teaching and innovation at the highest scientific and technological level worldwide to meet the challenges of the 21st century. At the forefront of French engineering schools for more than 200 years, its education promotes a culture of multidisciplinary scientific excellence, open in a strong humanist tradition.\n
Institut Mines-Télécom
Institut Mines-Télécom is a public institution dedicated to higher education, research and innovation in engineering and digital technologies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
New business models, new perimeters
Hello ! We are delighted to welcome you for this course. During the next 3 weeks, we will show you how to grow on digital world. Let's start by providing you with information on the topics covered during the first week : When it comes to business models, the digital world has opened up a whole new realm of possibilities. Companies are setting up in unique ways, with unprecedented configurations. With new technology, they can design, produce and distribute products and services following new codes, which are likely to radically transform the way that value is created and shared among players within a same ecosystem.You will need to be aware of these changes in order to more reliably assess the strategies adopted by digital companies.
Regulating the digital innovation
Hello ! We hope you enjoyed the first week of the course.
The value of digital innovation
Hello ! The end of the course is approaching. You have one week left. During this third and last week, we would like to discuss about "the value of digital innovation". Much of the value created by digital products and services is immaterial. Software, online services, platforms… All these assets holding up the digital economy are intangible. This immateriality naturally raises the question of the value of these assets. It is worth noting that the Internet has always been the target of recurring criticism regarding the value created online. The bubble of the 2000s and the fleeting or gimmicky nature of some start-up pitches certainly have not done much for the credibility of digital products’ and services’ value. To fully understand the digital world, you need to be clear about how to assess the value created by digital technology. You also need to be able to tell a bubble from a healthy, sustainable fundamental.
About the Digital Business Specialization
This specialization provides a valuable guide for managers, employees and entrepreneurs to understand the rules, concepts and mechanisms of Digital Business in order to be ready to innovate in a Digital World.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.