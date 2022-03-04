Learner Reviews & Feedback for Digital business - Grow on digital world by École Polytechnique
Digital-driven changes are both generic and specific. Most transformations apply to all industries, equally and without exception. But in some industries or places, digital transformations are singular and atypical. To be a player in the digital world, you will need to master both the transformations common to all industries and the transformations at work on certain verticals. Retail and the sharing economy are emblematic of markets where specific transformations are unfolding. This module will tell you how.
Week 1 : New business models, new perimeters
Week 2 : Regulating the digital innovation
Week 3 : The value of digital innovation...
By Chiara D P
Mar 4, 2022
Contents poorer than the first course in Digital Business, bugs on the quizzes, outdated links to external pages (often secured i.e. not accessible).